Colorado GOP chooses pro-Trump chair, embraces election conspiracy theories

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

DENVER, CO. - The Republican Party in Colorado has a new leader who is not shy about his opinions on the party's state and the country's political climate. Dave Williams, the former state delegate, has been elected as the party's new chair, beating out six other candidates in a vote confirming the Republican Party's embrace of conspiracy theories about the nation's voting system.

Williams, an ardent Trump supporter and pro-life advocate won on the third vote after receiving the endorsement of the indicted former Mesa County election chief Tina Peters. His victory signals that the party embraces the MAGA movement and doubles down on the idea that the 2020 election was stolen.

In his speech to party members, Williams clarified that he believes Donald Trump will win the election in 2024 and that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is a "feckless leader." He called for a more aggressive approach to politics, stating that Republicans need a "fighter, not another timid politician" and a "wartime leader."

But Williams' victory may not bode well for the party's future in Colorado. In the 2022 election, voters overwhelmingly rejected Trump-aligned candidates, and the state is shifting away from the GOP. Williams' embrace of conspiracy theories about the voting system may make it even harder for Republican candidates to win in the future.

Dick Wadhams, the former chairman of the Republican Party, expressed his concern about Williams' leadership, stating that the party will be led by a

MAGA-stolen-election-conspiracist who wants to reject unaffiliated voters from the Republican primary."

He warned that the party is unaware of the shifting Colorado electorate's rejection of Trump.

Williams' victory is a more significant trend of political decision deniers taking control of state parties. For example, in Michigan, former community college instructor Kristina Karamo won the race for state GOP chair. In Kansas, conspiracy theorist Mike Brown rose to the party's top.

The chair of the Republican Party in Colorado holds strategic power within the party regarding the 2024 presidential election and the selection of poll watchers. Williams' victory may mean that the party will take a more aggressive approach to politics and continue to embrace conspiracy theories about the voting system.

However, if the party wants to win in Colorado in the future, it may need to take a different approach. The state's electorate is shifting, and voters are rejecting Trump-aligned candidates. Williams' victory may make it harder for the party to win in the future, but only time will tell.

In the end, Williams' victory confirms that the Republican Party in Colorado is doubling down on the MAGA movement and embracing conspiracy theories about the nation's voting system. Whether this approach will lead to victory or defeat remains to be seen, but it is clear that the party is not shying away from controversy and is ready to fight for its values.