Childcare costs on the rise: UrbanSitter study finds 13% increase in Chicago

Photo by Joshua Rodriguez on Unsplash

CHICAGO, IL. - Finding a babysitter in Chicago just got a little harder and more expensive, according to a study conducted by UrbanSitter and reported by The Guardian. The study found that watching rates rose 13% in Chicago in 2022 from the previous year, a staggering increase of 21% in just two years.

But Chicago is not alone in facing the rising cost of childcare. Babysitting rates increased 9.7% nationwide, slightly less than the 11% increase in 2021 but still higher than inflation for the second year. A deficiency of sitters and other childcare workers, coupled with increased demand and higher wages, makes it harder for parents to find affordable care.

This trend is causing seismic waves in the work market, with some parents forced to stay at home or resort to unstable childcare arrangements. Additionally, teachers, nurses, and other trained professionals are entering the field, which raises rates due to their experience. Meanwhile, daycare workers are leaving for higher-paying positions elsewhere, including custodial jobs.

From casual babysitting to full-time nannies to daycare (where it can be difficult to even get on a waitlist), rates are rising across all care options. In fact, a survey conducted in 2022 by Care.com found that 51% of parents in the United States spent more than 20% of their income on child care, exceeding the 7% that the federal government considers "affordable."

The rise in childcare costs is putting a strain on families' budgets, with some parents reporting spending over $60 just to go out for dinner, despite having older children who could stay home alone. As a result, some parents are turning to alternative options, such as co-op babysitting groups or swapping care with other families.

The increase in childcare costs also prompts many parents to reevaluate their career choices, with some opting to stay at home or work part-time to save on childcare expenses. The trend mainly affects mothers, who are more likely to take on caregiving responsibilities and face discrimination in the workplace.

In the end, the rise in childcare costs is putting a strain on families and the economy. Unless something changes, parents will likely struggle to find affordable, quality child care, and some may be forced to leave the workforce altogether. The issue is one that policymakers must address to ensure that parents can work and children receive the care they need to thrive.