Photo by Malvestida on Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA. - Americans prepare to set their clocks forward as Sunday approaches, ushering in the biannual time change. However, some federal lawmakers are pushing for this to be the last time we "spring forward" by making daylight saving time a permanent fixture. The Sunshine Protection Act, reintroduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), aims to eliminate the changing of clocks and provide a full year of DST.

The proposed legislation has already gained traction, with the Senate approving it unanimously last year. However, it failed to pass in the House, leaving many Americans still dealing with the inconvenience of the seasonal clock-changing ritual. Now, lawmakers hope to change that by implementing a permanent shift to DST.

According to a fact sheet on the bill,

if enacted, the U.S. would not 'fall back' in November and would enjoy a full year of DST, instead of only eight months."

Health organizations have also called for an end to the time change, which has existed for over a century in the United States.

The push for a permanent change comes as a YouGov poll conducted in March 2022 found that more than two-thirds of Americans want to stop changing their clocks. In addition, most people cite the time change's adverse effects on their health and well-being, including disrupted sleep patterns and decreased productivity.

In response to the growing demand for change, 19 states, including Georgia, have passed bills or resolutions since 2018 to implement daylight saving time throughout the year. First, however, Congress must take action to approve the adoption of DST. After that, federal law would allow states to transition to standard time unilaterally.

Despite the popularity of the proposal, not everyone is on board. Some critics argue that permanent DST would cause more problems than it would solve, particularly for those living in northern states where the sun would rise later in the wi month and fear that children walking to school in the dark or people commuting to work before the sun is up could be at risk.

Nevertheless, advocates of permanent DST argue that the benefits would far outweigh the drawbacks. With a full year of DST, Americans would enjoy longer evenings, which could lead to increased outdoor activity and reduced energy consumption. Additionally, studies have shown that the time change can negatively affect mental health, including an increased risk of depression and anxiety, which a permanent change to DST would mitigate.

As Sunday approaches, Americans are again reminded of the inconvenience of the time change. However, with the reintroduction of the Sunshine Protection Act and growing support for a permanent shift to DST, there may be light at the end of the tunnel. It remains to be seen whether Congress will take action to make this a reality, but for now, Americans can dream of a future without the biannual clock-changing ritual.