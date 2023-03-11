New York State considers raising minimum wage to over $20 by 2026

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

ALBANY, NY. - New York State Legislature is considering a bill that would raise the minimum wage to more than $20 by 2026, a move that could significantly impact the lives of millions of workers in the state. If approved, the Raise the Wage Act would gradually increase the current $15/hour minimum wage over the next three years and then index it annually to match inflation.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, this bill's approval would result in a $3,000 increase in wages for approximately 3 million workers across the state. This is a significant boost to the income of low-wage workers, many of whom struggle to make ends meet in a state with a high cost of living.

Alissa Barron-Menza, VP of the group Business for a Fair Minimum Wage, lauded the proposal, stating how raising the minimum wage could decrease private company employee turnover, leading to reduced hiring and training costs, fewer errors, and better productivity.

When we raise the minimum wage, that pays off for businesses," she added.

While some opponents have raised concerns that raising the minimum wage could encourage people to continue earning minimum wage, the New York Business for a Fair Minimum Wage statement was signed by more than 200 businesses and business organizations supporting the bill.

Small business owners, like Johanna Dominguez, who owns Buffalo's Put a Plant On It plant store, support the move. Dominguez believes that increasing the minimum wage can help employees remain satisfied with their jobs, leading to better customer service and retention.

When there's employee retention, and employees are greeting customers in a friendly and happy manner and not like in a dissociative 'I hate my job' manner that the customers end up coming back a lot more frequently," she said. "I find that, both as a consumer and also as a small-business owner."

Although the minimum wage in New York has been close to $15 since 2019, labor advocates and legislators believe it needs to keep up with inflation. The National Employment Law Project's report warns that the benefits that the minimum wage in New York brought could be lost if it continues to stagnate.

The Raise the Wage Act is currently in committee, with advocates urging lawmakers to support the bill. The proposal has garnered widespread support from labor groups, progressive politicians, and small business owners who believe raising the minimum wage is crucial to ensuring economic stability for low-wage workers.

If passed, the Raise the Wage Act would make New York one of the country's highest-paying states for minimum wage workers, setting a new standard for other states to follow. The move would also help reduce income inequality, boost consumer spending, and promote economic growth, making it a win-win for workers and businesses.

In the end, the Raise the Wage Act's approval in New York State would significantly boost the income of low-wage workers, reduce private company employee turnover, lead to better customer service, and ultimately contribute to customer retention. In addition, it would set a new standard for other states, helping reduce income inequality, boost consumer spending, and promote economic growth. With so much at stake, advocates urge lawmakers to support the bill and give millions of workers the raise they deserve.