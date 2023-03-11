Nevada retains honor of nation's highest unemployment rate for second consecutive month

Photo by Hennie Stander on Unsplash

CARSON CITY, NV. - For the second month in a row, Nevada retains its position as the state with the highest unemployment rate in the nation. According to the January statistics released by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stands at 5.5 percent, the same as December's.

Yet, this figure is significantly higher than that of the second-ranked state, Oregon, with an unemployment rate of 4.8 percent. The report indicates that Nevada's unemployment rate results from a backlog of cases DETR is working through, including 33,000 appeals and 13,486 adjudications.

The statistics revealed that 12,020 initial claims for unemployment insurance were submitted in January, which is only a slight increase of 68 claims compared to December. This figure is, however, lower than the 12,608 cases recorded in January 2022, indicating a positive trend.

Currently, Nevada has 1,569,436 workers, with a 1,117-person increase since December and a significant 62,988-person increase since 2022. This increase in the workforce indicates that Nevada is slowly recovering from the pandemic's economic downturn.

Despite the slow economic recovery, DETR's chief economist, David Schmidt, notes that Nevada's unemployment rate is high, and the state has many job openings, indicating an ongoing tight labor market. The total number of jobs has increased by 0.6 percent over the past year and 0.3 percent over the past month. Interestingly, the metro area of Las Vegas accounted for most of the job growth in the state, with about 4,000 new jobs created in the past month.

DETR is working hard to reduce the backlog of cases, contributing to the high unemployment rate. However, on Tuesday, DETR Chief Chris Sewell revealed to Nevada Legislators that it would take the department four months to manage only the settlements.

Unfortunately, DETR is still at least a year from implementing a major computer system modernization, which would significantly improve the unemployment benefit management system.

Nevada's high unemployment rate is undoubtedly a cause for concern. Despite the recent job growth in the metro area of Las Vegas, the high unemployment rate and backlog of cases make it difficult for the state to recover fully.

Moreover, the backlog of cases has resulted in many unemployed workers waiting for extended periods before receiving unemployment benefits, exacerbating their financial woes. The slow recovery also puts pressure on the state's budget as the government has to provide additional financial support to the unemployed.

In conclusion, recent statistics show that Nevada still has a long way to go regarding economic recovery. The high unemployment rate, coupled with a backlog of cases, is a significant cause for concern.

Nevertheless, the job growth in the metro area of Las Vegas provides a glimmer of hope, indicating that the state is slowly recovering from the pandemic's economic downturn. Furthermore, DETR's efforts to manage the backlog of cases and the upcoming computer system modernization should further help the state's economic recovery.