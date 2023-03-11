Proposed bill could allow victims of domestic violence to change locks on rental units

Photo by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash

TRENTON, NJ. - The Senate and General Assembly of the State of New Jersey are considering a new bill that could provide additional protections for victims of domestic violence. Despite current statutory protections, including the issuance of temporary or permanent restraining orders, many victims of domestic violence remain vulnerable to such violence. In addition, in some cases, the perpetrator and victim of domestic violence are co-tenants in a rental dwelling unit, which can complicate matters further.

The new bill proposes that a victim of domestic violence who has obtained a temporary or permanent restraining order under the "Prevention of Domestic Violence Act of 1991" should be authorized to change the locks on a rental dwelling unit upon providing appropriate notice to the landlord. This measure is designed to prevent additional violence and harm to the victim of domestic violence.

The bill recognizes that victims of domestic violence face unique challenges and that additional protections are necessary to ensure their safety. In many cases, a restraining order may not be enough to keep a victim safe from harm. By allowing victims to change the locks on a rental dwelling unit, the bill could help to prevent additional violence and harm.

The bill is being considered when domestic violence rates have risen dramatically nationwide. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, there has been a 9% increase in the number of calls related to domestic violence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend has been observed in New Jersey as well, where domestic violence rates have increased by 15% since the start of the pandemic.

The proposed bill has received widespread support from advocates for victims of domestic violence. They argue that victims should have the right to take all necessary steps to protect themselves from harm, including changing the locks on a rental dwelling unit. By providing victims with this additional protection, the bill could help to reduce the risk of harm and promote safety.

The bill has also received support from lawmakers who recognize the importance of protecting victims of domestic violence. They argue that victims should have access to all available protections under the law and that the proposed measure could help to prevent additional violence and harm.

Opponents of the bill argue that it could infringe on the rights of landlords and other tenants. Additionally, they argue that changing the locks on a rental dwelling unit could cause unnecessary disruptions and lead to legal disputes. However, supporters of the bill argue that the safety of victims should take priority over the concerns of landlords and other tenants.

Overall, the proposed bill represents a significant step forward in the fight against domestic violence. By providing victims with additional protections, the bill could help to prevent additional violence and harm. As domestic violence rates continue to rise across the country, it is more important than ever to ensure that victims have access to the protections and resources they need to stay safe. The bill represents a vital step in this direction, and its passage could help make a real difference in the lives of domestic violence victims across New Jersey.