Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama just hours before CEO addresses congress

Photo by Alex Geertson Unsplash

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL. - Another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama just hours before CEO Alan Shaw addressed Congress regarding the train derailment in Ohio. The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, stated that around 37 train cars had fallen off the tracks in Piedmont. The agency also reported that there were no injuries, no road blockages, and no hazardous material leaks.

The incident occurred in a wooded area near Angel Road and Iron City Motorway in the White Plains region. According to reports, it was raining in the area at the time of the derailment. Norfolk Southern immediately responded to the incident and collaborated with the organization.

During a press conference, Norfolk Southern senior communications manager Connor Spielmaker informed reporters that two were residue hazardous material cars. In addition, these cars had previously carried hazardous materials, as the Department of Transportation described.

The train originated in Atlanta, Georgia, and it was traveling westbound to Meridian, Mississippi," Spielmaker said.
As a federal common carrier, we are required to carry these things that assist in moving the economy of America," Spielmaker stated.

He also emphasized that safety is their top priority. Norfolk Southern assured the public that they would learn from the recent incidents and that any inquiries regarding the cause of the derailment should be directed to the National Transportation Safety Board, which had also responded to the incident.

This recent incident adds to the string of derailments that Norfolk Southern has been experiencing in the past few weeks. The derailment in Ohio happened a few hours after this one and involved approximately 27 train cars falling off the tracks. The incident resulted in a chemical spill and the evacuation of nearby residents.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, train accidents and incidents have decreased recently. In 2020, there were 1,796 train accidents and incidents, down from 2,214 in 2016. However, the recent incidents involving Norfolk Southern's trains highlight the importance of maintaining safety in the transportation industry.

The transportation industry is critical in moving goods and services across the country. Companies like Norfolk Southern must ensure safety protocols are in place to prevent incidents like these. With the increase in derailments in recent weeks, it is clear that there is still work to be done to maintain safety in the transportation industry.

The recent incidents also highlight the need for more transparency in the industry. Companies like Norfolk Southern should provide timely updates to the public and government agencies regarding incidents. This will help ensure appropriate measures are taken to address safety concerns and prevent future incidents.

The recent derailment of another Norfolk Southern train in Alabama highlights the need for increased safety measures in the transportation industry. While accidents and incidents have decreased in recent years, incidents like these highlight the importance of maintaining safety protocols to prevent incidents. Companies like Norfolk Southern should also provide timely updates to the public and government agencies regarding incidents to ensure transparency and prevent future incidents.

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects.

