Top earners could face a 44.6% federal tax rate under Biden's plan

Photo by Morgan Housel on Unsplash

WASHINGTON, DC. - President Biden has proposed a series of tax increases as part of his annual budget plan for fiscal 2024, aimed at corporations and wealthy Americans. The tax hikes, which would impact Wall Street and the wealthiest households, include changes to income tax, capital gains tax, the billionaire minimum tax, and corporate taxation.

The top personal income tax rate for Americans earning $400,000 or more would be increased from 37% to 39.6%, partially reversing the Trump-era Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Meanwhile, the federal capital gains tax rate for households with incomes greater than $1 million would increase to 39.6%, up from the current rate of 20%. Depending on income, taxes on long-term capital gains, usually associated with assets held for over a year, currently range from 0% to 20%.

The president has also proposed raising the 3.8% ObamaCare tax to 5% on incomes of at least $400,000, strengthening Medicare in the process. However, the proposed changes would mean that the wealthiest taxpayers could face a federal rate as high as 44.6% when selling assets.

Another significant proposal is the billionaire minimum tax, which would impose a minimum tax rate of 25% on households in the United States with assets over $100 million. The proposal would affect only about 0.01% of Americans, targeting the superwealthy's income and undiscovered capital gains.

The budget plan also proposes quadrupling the tax on corporate stock buybacks from 1% to 4%, aimed at reducing the difference in tax treatment between dividends and share repurchases. Additionally, the plan proposes increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% while raising the rate at which US businesses must pay taxes on foreign earnings to 21%.

The proposed tax increases are unlikely to gain support from Republicans in Congress, who currently control the House. Nonetheless, the proposals represent a significant shift in policy towards redistributive taxation, seeking to address wealth and income inequality in the United States.

According to a report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, over 40% of federal income tax revenue comes from the top 1% of earners in the United States. Meanwhile, research by the Federal Reserve found that the top 1% of Americans hold over 15 times more wealth than the bottom 50%.

The proposed tax changes aim to redress this imbalance by increasing the contribution of the wealthiest Americans to federal spending, including healthcare, infrastructure, and social programs. Critics argue that the proposed tax hikes could stifle economic growth by reducing incentives for investment and entrepreneurship. However, supporters point to research suggesting that progressive taxation can lead to greater economic growth in the long run by reducing inequality and promoting social mobility.

Regardless of the proposals' outcome, the debate over tax policy will continue to be a contentious issue in American politics, with implications for the economy, society, and the distribution of wealth and power.