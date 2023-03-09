Missouri voters may get chance to reinstate abortion rights

Photo by Manny Becerra on Unsplash

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Missouri voters may have the opportunity to restore abortion rights in the state, thanks to proposed constitutional amendments made public last Thursday. These amendments aim to safeguard pregnant women's rights to abortion and access to contraception, potentially reversing the current prohibition of the majority of abortions in the state, except for medical emergencies.

The proposed amendments come after a 2019 law prohibiting most abortions went into effect following the Supreme Court's decision to remove constitutional protections for abortion. Should the court overturn Roe v. Wade, the 2019 law would remain in place. However, the proposed amendments could provide a counterbalance, limiting the ability of the Republican-led Missouri Legislature and state agencies to impose restrictions on abortion.

The proposals' summaries, which serve as guides for voters, will be written by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office. Ashcroft's involvement is noteworthy given his initial rejection of petitions in 2019 attempting to put the 2019 law up for a public vote. Advocates accused Ashcroft of stalling on the proposals and failing to provide them with enough time to obtain the 100,000 voter signatures needed.

Missouri supporters of abortion rights are the latest to turn to voters in an attempt to restore rights lost after the Roe v. Wade ruling. Other states have taken similar measures, with Michigan, California, and Vermont enshrining access to abortion in their state constitutions, while Kentucky rejected an anti-abortion measure.

However, Kansas voters recently rejected a measure to add language to their state constitution stating that it does not provide the right to abortion. Advocates in Ohio have also submitted ballot proposals to establish "reasonable limits" on reproductive freedom.

The Missouri proposals allow for some restrictions on abortion but limit these to those "consistent with widely accepted clinical standards of practice and evidence-based medicine" and that "do not infringe on that person's autonomous decision-making." In addition, penalties for medical professionals and patients seeking reproductive-related care would be illegal under the proposals.

While the proposals represent a significant opportunity for abortion rights supporters in Missouri, a court case filed in January by religious leaders supporting abortion rights argues that the 2019 law infringes on the religious freedoms of those who do not share the lawmakers' beliefs. The case is still pending.

The fate of the proposals, like those in other states, remains uncertain. As a result, advocates must work to ensure that voters understand the issues at stake and make informed decisions at the ballot box. Nonetheless, the proposed amendments represent a critical opportunity for Missouri voters to weigh in on a contentious issue and potentially restore a fundamental right to reproductive freedom.