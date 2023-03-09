Minnesota Governor Tim Walz takes a stand for transgender rights

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN. - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has issued an executive order to safeguard individuals seeking gender-affirming care. The order directs all state agencies to protect people and organizations that provide, assist, seek, or obtain gender-affirming health care.

In addition, the state will not cooperate with subpoenas issued by states seeking information about individuals who travel to Minnesota for gender-affirming care, will not recognize judgments from other states terminating or restricting parental rights based on the parent or guardian seeking or obtaining gender-affirming care for their child, and will not assist states that seek to penalize gender-affirming health care services.

The order also allows the state to deny requests to arrest or extradite Minnesotans charged with crimes in another state related to providing gender-affirming care unless the act would also be illegal in Minnesota.

Erin Reed, a transgender advocate who monitors national anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, praised Walz's decision, calling Minnesota "one of the safest states for people who want to leave states that have criminalized gender-affirming care or are in the process of doing so." Reed has created a map that ranks states according to their protections for transgender rights, and he updated the map to include Minnesota as a state with low risk for the upcoming election cycle.

Meanwhile, South Dakota has become one of the states with the most restrictive laws on gender-affirming care. On February 13, Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill that forbids the state from providing transgender minors with certain kinds of gender-affirming care.

The bill, known as HB 1080, prohibits minors seeking gender-affirming care from receiving any drug that prevents or delays puberty, any hormone in greater quantities than a healthy person of the same age and sex usually produces endogenously any surgical procedure that sterilizes or any surgery in which tissue is created artificially to mimic the genitalia of a minor.

A provision in the bill permits surgeons to operate on intersex children. Additionally, any physician providing gender-affirming care to a minor must medically de-transition them by December 31, 2023. South Dakota would revoke the license of any physician found to have broken this law.

The stark contrast between the two states underscores the importance of Governor Walz's executive order in protecting individuals seeking gender-affirming care in Minnesota. The order sends a clear message that the state is committed to protecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of their gender identity.

As debates about transgender rights continue to rage across the country, Minnesota's executive order serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking safe and legal access to gender-affirming care.