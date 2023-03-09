14 day waiting period for gun sales proposed in Michigan bill

Photo by Jonathan Olsen-Koziol on Unsplash

LANSING, MI. - Michigan legislators are considering a new bill that would amend the state's penal code regarding the sale of firearms. House Bill No. 4211, introduced on March 8, 2023, seeks to impose stricter regulations on the sale of firearms in the state, with penalties for those who violate the new provisions.

The bill, sponsored by Representatives Hood, Hope, Brabec, Tsernoglou, Rheingans, Paiz, Price, Tyrone Carter, Grant, Puri, Scott, Morse, MacDonell, Byrnes, Miller, Brixie, Young, Arbit, and Aiyash, proposes several changes to Section 223 of the Michigan Penal Code.

One significant change is the imposition of a 14-day waiting period before the delivery of a firearm to the purchaser. This waiting period is intended to allow law enforcement officials time to complete background checks and ensure that the purchaser is legally allowed to possess a firearm.

The bill also increases penalties for those violating the Penal Code's provisions. For instance, knowingly selling a pistol without complying with Section 2 of 1927 PA 372, MCL 28.422, will now be imprisoned for up to 90 days, a fine of up to $100, or both. A person who knowingly sells a firearm over 26 inches long to someone under 18 will now face a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for up to 90 days, a fine of up to $500, or both. A second or subsequent violation of this subsection is now a felony, punishable by imprisonment for up to four years, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

Additionally, it is now an affirmative defense to a prosecution under this subsection that the person who sold the firearm asked to see and was shown a driver's license or identification card issued by a state that identified the purchaser as being 18 years of age or older.

The bill also adds a new subsection that prohibits the sale of firearms or ammunition to individuals who are under indictment for a felony or are prohibited from possessing, using, transporting, selling, purchasing, carrying, shipping, receiving, or distributing a firearm under Section 224f of the Michigan Penal Code. A person who violates this subsection will now be guilty of a felony, punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

The bill's sponsors argue that these changes are necessary to address the issue of gun violence in the state. However, according to a report by the Gun Violence Archive, there were 2,866 incidents of gun violence in Michigan in 2022, resulting in 1,217 deaths and 1,649 injuries.

Proponents of the bill believe that the waiting period and increased penalties will help reduce the number of gun-related deaths and injuries by preventing firearms from falling into the wrong hands. They also argue that the bill will make it harder for individuals prohibited from possessing firearms to obtain them illegally.

However, opponents of the bill argue that it infringes on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens and will not effectively address the issue of gun violence. They argue that the waiting period will make it harder for individuals to obtain firearms for self-defense and that increased penalties will only punish law-abiding citizens who make honest mistakes.

The Committee on Judiciary is currently reviewing the bill, and it remains to be seen whether it will be passed into law. Nevertheless, it has sparked a heated debate between those who believe stricter gun laws are necessary to reduce gun violence and those who argue that gun rights should be protected at all costs.