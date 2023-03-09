Proposed bill to alter sick leave accrual and usage limits for Maryland employees

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Legislators in Maryland are considering a new bill that could alter the state's labor and employment laws, specifically relating to the Maryland Healthy Working Families Act. The proposed bill, House Bill 1015, has been introduced and read for the first time on February 10, 2023, and assigned to the Economic Matters committee.

The bill aims to amend Article - Labor and Employment and its sections 3–1304(c) and (h) and 3–1305(g) of the Annotated Code of Maryland. If passed, the bill will alter when employers are not required to allow their employees to use earned sick and safe leave. Under the proposed legislation, employers must allow employees to use earned sick and safe leave after 120 calendar days instead of 106 days.

Moreover, the proposed bill will alter the circumstances under which employers must reinstate certain unused sick and safe leave. Specifically, if an employee is rehired within 32 weeks after leaving their employer, the employer will have to reinstate any unused earned sick and safe leave that the employee had when they left the employment of the employer unless the employer voluntarily paid out the unused earned sick and safe leave on the termination of employment.

The proposed legislation will also change the circumstances under which employers are authorized to require an employee who uses earned sick and safe leave to provide specific verification.

For example, employers will be able to require verification if the leave was used for more than two consecutive scheduled shifts or if the employee used the leave during the period between the first 107 and 120 calendar days, both inclusive, that the employer employed the employee.

In addition, the employee agreed to verify terms mutually agreed to by the employer and the employee when the employer hired the employee.

The Maryland Healthy Working Families Act provides that employees earn one hour of sick and safe leave for every 30 hours worked, up to 40 hours per year. The proposed bill will also limit employees from earning more than 64 hours of earned sick and safe leave in a year and accruing more than 64 hours at any time.

The bill will also limit employees from using more than 64 hours of earned sick and safe leave annually. Additionally, employees will not be able to accrue earned sick and safe leave during a two-week pay period in which the employee worked fewer than 24 hours total or during a one-week pay period if the employee worked fewer than a combined total of 24 hours in the current and the immediately preceding pay period.

The bill's proponents argue that the changes will improve the working conditions of seasonal and temporary workers who are not always given the same benefits as permanent employees. They claim that the proposed changes will allow these workers to accrue and use earned sick and safe leave more fairly and equitably.

However, opponents of the bill argue that the proposed changes will place an additional burden on businesses, particularly small businesses, which may struggle to comply with the proposed requirements.

House Bill 1015 is an emergency measure, and legislators hope to pass the bill with a yea and nay vote supported by three-fifths of all the members elected to the two Houses of the General Assembly. If the bill is passed, it will take effect immediately.