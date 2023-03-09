Massachusetts lawmakers consider bill to restore voting rights to convicted felons

Photo by visuals on Unsplash

BOSTON, MA. - Legislation to restore voting rights to convicted felons is being considered in the Commonwealth, with lawmakers proposing a change to a policy that has been in place for decades. The proposed bill would enable everyone in prison to vote, while another would change the state Constitution.

Kristina Mensik, organizer of the Democracy Behind Bars Coalition, believes that voting allows incarcerated individuals to maintain crucial social connections. According to Mensik, most people they work with are parents who want to vote on the school committee for their children. Additionally, enabling inmates to vote lowers recidivism rates, as stated by Mensik. She believes that the Commonwealth could see the restoration of voting rights for between 7,000 and 9,000 individuals.

The Votes Act, signed into law by a former governor last year, laid the foundation for the current voting legislation. Its provisions made it easier for eligible incarcerated voters to get their ballots.

Mensik suggests that public awareness of the effects of voting restrictions and incarceration on Black and Hispanic communities is increasing. She advocates for a criminal justice system grounded in rehabilitation and not just focused on continuing to lock people up at a higher and higher rate.

If approved by lawmakers and voters, Massachusetts would join Maine and Vermont as the only states with no restrictions on voting while incarcerated. However, the situation could change. This year, at least 14 states have introduced bills to restore voting rights.

Currently, more than six million people in the United States cannot vote due to felony convictions. The issue of restoring voting rights for ex-felons has become a contentious topic in recent years, with the issue split along political lines. Proponents of the policy change argue that denying people the right to vote after serving their time is undemocratic and hinders reintegrating them into society.

According to research by The Sentencing Project, Black Americans are more than four times more likely to lose their right to vote due to a felony conviction than their white counterparts. This results from the disproportionate impact of mass incarceration on communities of color.

Opponents of the policy change argue that convicted felons should not be allowed to vote, as their crimes have demonstrated a lack of judgment and civic responsibility. However, supporters of the policy change counter that denying the right to vote is a punishment that should end once a person has served their time.

Overall, the proposed legislation in the Commonwealth reflects a growing trend among states to restore voting rights to convicted felons. The issue is a contentious one, with both sides presenting valid arguments. However, proponents argue that restoring voting rights is crucial in reintegrating ex-felons into society and reducing the disproportionate impact of mass incarceration on communities of color.