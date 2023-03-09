Louisiana legislators propose bill to investigate publishers of material harmful to minors

Photo by Sergey Zolkin on Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Louisiana legislators are currently considering a new bill, HB NO. 77 that would require commercial entities that knowingly and intentionally publish or distribute material harmful to minors to verify the age of individuals attempting to access the material. The proposed legislation, known as the "Pornography Age Verification Enforcement Act" or the "PAVE Act," would subject non-compliant entities to civil penalties and legal action.

The bill, introduced by Representative Schlegel, would provide for an investigation and pursuit of actions by the attorney general against publishers and distributors of material harmful to minors who fail to perform reasonable age verification methods. Moreover, the attorney general would have the power to investigate alleged violations and initiate a civil action in the Nineteenth Judicial District Court for the parish of East Baton Rouge on behalf of the state to assess civil penalties.

Under the proposed law, commercial entities that knowingly and intentionally publish or distribute material harmful to minors on the internet from a website that contains a substantial portion of such material shall be subject to civil penalties if the entity fails to perform reasonable age verification methods to verify the age of individuals attempting to access the material. The penalties for non-compliance can range from a maximum of $5,000 per day of violation to an additional $10,000 per violation for entities that knowingly fail to perform reasonable age verification.

Furthermore, commercial entities that violate the proposed law shall be liable to the attorney general for all costs, expenses, and fees related to investigations and proceedings associated with the violation, including attorney fees. Bona fide news and public interest broadcasts, websites, videos, reports, or events are exempt from the proposed legislation.

Recently, concerns about children's access to harmful material online have risen. According to a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children study, one in seven children has received unwanted sexual solicitations online. In contrast, one in 25 have received an online request for explicit photos. The same study found that over 70% of young people have accidentally encountered pornography online.

The proposed legislation in Louisiana is just one of many attempts by legislators and lawmakers to protect minors from harmful content online. For example, in 2018, the UK implemented the Digital Economy Act, which requires commercial pornography websites to verify that their users are over 18. Similarly, in the US, the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) prohibits commercial websites and apps from collecting personal information from children under 13 without parental consent.

Opponents of the proposed legislation argue that it could lead to the censorship of free speech and restrict access to critical information. However, supporters argue that the bill must protect minors from being exposed to explicit and harmful content at a young age.

The proposed legislation has received mixed reactions from the public, with some praising the bill for its efforts to protect minors and others arguing that it could have unintended consequences. The bill is under review by Louisiana legislators and has not yet been passed into law.

In closing, the proposed legislation in Louisiana to enforce age verification on publishers and distributors of material harmful to minors has sparked a national conversation about how best to protect children from harmful content online. While the bill is not without controversy, its supporters argue that it is a necessary step in protecting minors and ensuring their safety online.