New bill in Kentucky seeks to consider criminal misconduct in dividing property

FRANKFORT, KY. - Kentucky legislators are considering a new bill that would amend KRS 403.190, which governs the disposition of property in divorce proceedings. The proposed changes aim to create a fair and just division of assets between spouses by considering all relevant factors, including economic circumstances, duration of the marriage, and contributions to acquiring marital property.

Under the current law, the court assigns each spouse's property to him or her and divides marital property without regard to marital misconduct. However, the new bill would allow for criminal misconduct against a spouse resulting in a felony conviction, to be considered when dividing property.

The proposed changes also clarify what is considered marital property, including all property acquired by either spouse after the marriage, except for property acquired by gift, bequest, device, or descent during the marriage and the income derived from it. Additionally, the increase in value of property acquired before the marriage to the extent that such an increase did not result from the parties' efforts during the marriage would also not be considered marital property.

The bill also addresses retirement benefits, stating that if the retirement benefits of one spouse are excepted from classification as marital property or not considered as an economic circumstance during the division of marital property, then the retirement benefits of the other spouse shall also be excepted, or not considered, as the case may be. However, the exception level provided to the spouse with the greater retirement benefit shall not exceed that provided to the other spouse.

The proposed changes also state that retirement benefits shall not be considered marital property if a spouse is convicted of a felony against the other spouse. Finally, any insurance policy acquired during the marriage shall not be considered marital property if a spouse is convicted of a felony against the other spouse.

Supporters of the bill argue that the current law does not adequately protect victims of domestic violence and criminal behavior during marriage. By allowing such behavior to be considered when dividing property, the proposed changes provide a more just outcome for victims of domestic violence and criminal behavior.

Opponents of the bill argue that the changes could increase false allegations of criminal behavior during the marriage, resulting in a more complicated and costly process for dividing property.

It is important to note that the bill is still in the early stages of consideration, and it is unclear whether it will pass into law. However, the proposed changes have sparked a debate among lawmakers and legal professionals, highlighting the importance of fair and just property division in divorce proceedings.