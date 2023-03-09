Illinois state senator pushes for redesign of century-old state flag

Photo by Image by Morris Sneor from Pixabay

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois residents may soon see a change to their beloved state flag as State Senator Doris Turner of Springfield pushes for a redesign. The flag has remained unchanged for over a century, featuring an eagle perched on a rock with a shield under its feet and the word "Illinois" added in 1969. However, Senator Turner believes it is time for a revamp, stating that the current design is outdated and needs a fresh look.

Senator Turner's proposal, which has garnered support from lawmakers and citizens alike, would establish a committee of 21 leaders to submit recommendations to the General Assembly by September 2024. The committee would be tasked with creating a new flag design that would reflect the state's diversity and highlight its history and values.

In a statement, Senator Turner emphasized the importance of civic engagement, stating that creating a flag commission would help increase awareness and interest in the state's history and constitution.

Once you leave middle school, you don't really think about the state flag," she said. "And once you get over the anxiety of having to pass that test before you can graduate, you hardly ever think about the state constitution again. You sort of lose track of it. However, this presents an opportunity to restore that vitality."

The proposed change has sparked a debate among residents, with some voicing their support for the idea while others express concern over the potential cost of creating a new flag. However, Senator Turner has assured citizens that the cost of redesigning the flag would be minimal, stating that the committee would be comprised of volunteers and that the final design would be put to the vote before being adopted.

The Illinois state flag is not the only one needing a makeover. Across the country, several states have recently redesigned their flags with varying degrees of success. For example, in 2018, South Carolina unveiled a new flag, replacing the controversial design that featured the Confederate battle emblem. The new flag, which features a palmetto tree and crescent moon, was widely praised for its simplicity and symbolism.

In 2020, Mississippi adopted a new flag, replacing the old design that featured the Confederate battle emblem. The new flag, which features a magnolia blossom, was designed by a Mississippi artist and chosen by popular vote. Adopting the new flag was seen as a significant step forward for the state, which had been grappling with issues of racism and discrimination.

As the debate over the Illinois state flag continues, Senator Turner remains committed to her proposal, stating that creating a new flag would help unite and inspire citizens.

A new flag would represent a new era for our state," she said. "It would be a symbol of our unity and our strength, and it would remind us of the values that we hold dear."