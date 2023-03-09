Idaho legislature considers Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act

Photo by Tom Def on Unsplash

BOISE, ID. - Legislators in the State of Idaho are considering a new bill that aims to protect the privacy of gun owners and prevent the misuse of payment card processing systems. House Bill No. 241, also known as the Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act, proposes the addition of a new chapter to Title 26 of the Idaho Code, which would prohibit the keeping of certain records related to firearms purchases.

The bill's legislative findings and intent state that the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees the people the right to keep and bear arms and that Idaho's constitution provides that

the people have the right to keep and bear arms, which right shall not be abridged."

The bill cites concerns over a new merchant category code approved by the international organization for standardization for firearm and ammunition merchants, which federal lawmakers have stated could facilitate the collection of valuable financial data that could help law enforcement counter the financing of terrorism efforts.

The new merchant category code would allow financial institutions involved in processing payment cards to identify and separately track lawful purchases at firearms retailers in Idaho. The bill argues that this potential for tracking lawful firearms and ammunition purchases could have a significant chilling effect on citizens wishing to exercise their federal and state constitutional rights to keep and bear arms in Idaho.

It also argues that the creation or maintenance of records of purchases of firearms or ammunition or the tracking of sales made by a retailer of firearms or ammunition by a nongovernmental entity without a substantial and historical business need or a requirement imposed by law may frustrate the right to keep and bear arms and violate the reasonable privacy rights of lawful purchasers of firearms or ammunition.

To address these concerns, the Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act would prohibit any state or local governmental entity or any other person, public or private, from knowingly and willfully keeping or causing to be kept any list, record, or registry of privately owned firearms or any list, record, or registry of the owners of those firearms.

The bill would also prohibit financial institutions or their agents from requiring the usage of a firearms code by any merchant located in Idaho that is a seller of firearms or ammunition separately from general merchandise retailers or sporting goods retailers.

Violations of the Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act would be investigated by the attorney general, who would provide written notice to any governmental entity, financial institution, or individual believed to violate the act. In addition, the governmental entity, financial institution, or individual would have thirty calendar days to cease the usage of a firearms code for any Idaho merchant, and the attorney general may grant a governmental entity, financial institution, or individual up to one hundred twenty days of additional time to comply with the provisions of the act.

If the governmental entity, financial institution, or individual fails to cease the usage of a firearms code for any merchant located in Idaho after the expiration of thirty calendar days from the receipt of written notice by the attorney general's office, the attorney general may pursue an injunction against any individual or entity alleged to violate the provisions of the act, in addition to any other relief as the court, may consider appropriate.

The Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act is set to be in full force and effect on and after July 1, 2023, provided an emergency exists. As the bill passes through the legislature, it remains to be seen whether it will be passed into law and how it will be enforced. However, the bill's proponents argue that it is necessary to protect the privacy rights of gun owners and prevent the misuse of payment card processing systems.