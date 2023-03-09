Iowa legislators consider bill to prohibit Chinese-owned entities from buying state real estate

Photo by Photo by Alejandro Luengo on Unsplash

DES MOINES, IA. - Iowa legislators are considering a new bill to stop the acquisition of real property by the People's Republic of China and corporations incorporated under its laws and business entities majority-owned by nonresident aliens from China. The bill would prohibit these entities from acquiring any Iowa property by grant, purchase, devise, or descent on or after July 1, 2023.

The proposed legislation stems from growing concerns over foreign ownership of Iowa's agricultural land and the potential threats to national security. The worry is that foreign governments could exert undue influence over U.S. policies and infrastructure if allowed to own land and property in the state.

Proponents of the bill argue that it is necessary to safeguard the state's agricultural land from foreign ownership. They are particularly concerned about food security and the risk of foreign entities monopolizing the state's agricultural resources. They also worry about Iowa's rural communities being bought out by foreign investors who may not have the state's best interests at heart.

On the other hand, opponents of the bill argue that it could hurt Iowa's economy by discouraging foreign investment. They point out that foreign investment can bring jobs and economic growth to the state and that limiting foreign ownership could hinder Iowa's ability to compete in the global marketplace. They also suggest that the bill could be viewed as discriminatory as it explicitly targets China and Chinese-owned entities.

According to United States Department of Agriculture data, foreign investors own approximately 2.4% of Iowa's agricultural land, around 1.6 million acres. Most of this land is owned by Canadian investors, with Dutch, German, and British investors following closely. Chinese investors own only a small portion of Iowa's agricultural land, but some lawmakers are concerned that this could change.

The proposed bill has sparked a heated debate among lawmakers and the public, with supporters arguing that protecting Iowa's agricultural land and rural communities is crucial. Meanwhile, opponents worry that the bill could harm the state's economy and be viewed as discriminatory. As the debate continues, whether the bill will become law and its impact on the state of Iowa remains to be seen.