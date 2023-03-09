Hawaii legislators consider bill to provide healthcare to low-income immigrants

Photo by Nitish Meena on Unsplash

HONOLULU, HI. - Hawaii's legislators are considering a new bill to provide low-income, uninsured immigrants access to affordable healthcare services. The bill is designed to address obstacles to healthcare based solely on immigration status, which currently prevents many immigrants and their families from obtaining coverage through Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and health insurance exchanges established under part II of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

The bill also highlights how state and federal laws deny access to Medicaid, CHIP, and health insurance exchanges to all Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, undocumented persons, and applicants without work authorization. These laws prevent access to vital healthcare services and disproportionately affect Hawaii's undocumented and DACA-eligible population, estimated at around 41,246.

Approximately 11,000 of Hawaii's undocumented and DACA-eligible residents are uninsured, with 43% of these households having incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level. Despite this, in 2018, these households earned approximately $804,000,000 in wages and paid an estimated $66,000,000 in federal income taxes and $45,000,000 in state and local taxes.

The bill addresses these issues by appropriating funds to purchase healthcare services for low-income, uninsured immigrants ineligible for Medicaid, CHIP, and health insurance exchanges established in part II of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The funds, which will come from the general revenues of the State of Hawaii, will be used to cover the cost of critical medical services provided through community health centers and other nonprofit healthcare providers.

The bill defines "low-income" as an individual whose household income is at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. The funds will be expended by the department of human services, which oversees and manages the state's Medicaid program and other critical healthcare services.

According to the bill, low-income immigrants without access to health insurance face persistent inequities in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of healthcare conditions, including routine health problems and those commonly addressed with preventive care, prenatal and post-pregnancy care, necessary specialty care, and mental health, substance abuse, and oral healthcare.

The bill, set to take effect on December 31, 2050, has been praised by advocates who say it will help address the healthcare needs of Hawaii's undocumented and DACA-eligible population. Many of these individuals have been living in the state for years and contributing to the economy through their work and taxes, yet have been unable to access essential healthcare services.

If passed, the bill would represent a significant step towards addressing the healthcare inequities faced by low-income immigrants in Hawaii. It would also help to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their immigration status, have access to the critical healthcare services they need to live healthy and productive lives.