Georgia lawmakers consider bill to protect personal info of judges, law enforcement officials

ATLANTA, GA. - Georgia lawmakers are considering a new bill to protect the personal information of judges, law enforcement officers, prosecuting attorneys, and public defenders. The proposed legislation, SB176, would amend Article 4 of Chapter 18 of Title 50 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated to prohibit posting or publishing personal or governmental-issued cell phone numbers and home addresses of these officials without their express written permission.

Under the proposed bill, a state or local government entity would be prohibited from knowingly making the personally identifiable information of these officials available online or reposting or republishing it without their consent. If this information is made public in violation of the law, the affected officials may pursue injunctive relief without first using other remedies.

Moreover, it would be unlawful for any individual or business entity to intentionally make public the personally identifiable information of these officials to expose them to harassment or the risk of harm to their life or property or with reckless disregard for such consequences. Violators of this provision could be charged with a misdemeanor offense.

If any official's personal information has been improperly made public, the offending person or business entity may face legal action. The affected official could seek any of the following damages: actual damages, including for pecuniary loss, punitive damages, reasonable attorney's fees and litigation costs, and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.

According to lawmakers, the proposed legislation would help protect the privacy and safety of judges, law enforcement officers, prosecuting attorneys, and public defenders, who often deal with sensitive and high-stakes cases that may make them targets of harassment or violence. In addition, the bill is seen as a necessary step to address the growing trend of doxing, which involves making private or identifying information about someone public without their consent, often to cause them harm.

While the proposed bill has been well-received by officials, it has also drawn criticism from those who argue it may hinder transparency and accountability in the justice system. Critics point out that the public has the right to know certain information about these officials, such as their job titles, salary, and other relevant details that may be included in public records. Some also worry that the proposed legislation may be too broad and could potentially be used to shield officials from legitimate criticism or scrutiny.

Despite these concerns, the proposed bill is expected to receive strong support from lawmakers and officials who believe that the safety and privacy of judges, law enforcement officers, prosecuting attorneys, and public defenders must be protected. If passed, the legislation would add an important layer of protection for these officials while also sending a strong message that doxing and other forms of online harassment will not be tolerated.