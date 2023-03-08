Proposed Delaware bill aims to ensure faithful electoral votes in presidential elections

Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

DOVER, DE. - Legislators in Delaware are considering a new bill that would amend Title 15 of the Delaware Code relating to presidential electors. If enacted, the bill would adopt the Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act, which the Uniform Law Commission approved. It would give Delawareans confidence that their votes would be honored when the Electoral College meets to decide the outcome of presidential elections.

The proposed changes to Chapter 43 of Title 15 of the Delaware Code would ensure that the electors of a President and Vice-President of the United States must be chosen at the general election held in the year of a presidential election and that the electors must cast their votes for the presidential and vice-presidential nominees, or their legal successors, of the political party or unaffiliated presidential candidate that nominated the elector.

The bill also includes provisions for the appointment of substitute electors in case of either elector's death or inability to attend or if either of the electors is not present at the time and place of the meeting and for the certification of electors.

The proposed changes would conform existing law to the standards of the Delaware Legislative Drafting Manual. In addition, they would promote uniformity of the law concerning its subject matter among states that enact it.

The bill comes in response to the United States Supreme Court's ruling in Chiafalo v. Washington, 140 S.Ct. 2316 (2020), which made clear that states have the authority to remove or punish presidential electors who do not adhere to their obligation to vote faithfully for their parties' candidates. This bill would assure Delawareans that their votes would be honored and ensure the orderly operation of Delaware's Electoral College voting process.

The Uniform Faithful, Presidential Electors Act, has been enacted in several other states, including Colorado, Michigan, and Minnesota. Supporters of the bill argue that it is necessary to ensure that the Electoral College system operates fairly and that the people's will is accurately reflected in the outcome of presidential elections.

Opponents of the bill argue that it limits the discretion of electors and undermines their role as independent decision-makers. They also argue that the Electoral College system is flawed and that the United States should adopt a national popular vote system instead.

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Elections and Government Affairs, and whether it will be passed into law remains to be seen.