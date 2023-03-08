Connecticut lawmakers consider bill to designate pizza as state food

Photo by Pablo Pacheco on Unsplash

HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut legislators are considering a new bill to designate pizza as the state food. The proposed law, General Assembly Committee Bill No. 390, was introduced in January 2023 and referred to the Committee on Government Administration and Elections.

If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2023, and add a new section to the state's laws designating pizza as the state food. The bill's statement of purpose recognizes the importance of pizza to the state's cuisine and economy and seeks to honor it with the state's official designation.

Co-sponsors of the bill include Senator Gary Winfield, Representatives Robyn Porter, Patricia Dillon, Toni Walker, Juan Candelaria, Antonio Paolillo, William Petit, and Raghib Allie-Brennan.

Connecticut is not the first state to consider designating a state food. In fact, many states have official state foods, ranging from regional specialties to agricultural products. For example, Maine's state food is the whoopie pie, while Wisconsin's is cheese. Likewise, Louisiana's state cuisine is Creole, while Maryland's is known for its crabs.

Pizza is a beloved food in Connecticut, with many famous pizzerias throughout the state. New Haven, in particular, is known for its unique style of pizza, which features a thin crust, tomato sauce, and grated pecorino romano cheese.

Proponents of the bill argue that pizza is an integral part of Connecticut's culture and should be recognized. They also point out that designating a state food can have economic benefits, as it can draw tourists and promote local businesses.

Opponents of the bill argue that designating state food is frivolous and a waste of time for lawmakers. They also point out that there are more pressing issues facing the state that legislators should address.

Overall, the proposed bill in Connecticut highlights food's cultural significance and ability to unite people. Whether or not the bill passes, it has sparked a conversation about the role of food in our society and how we honor and celebrate it.