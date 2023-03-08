Colorado legislators propose new bill to criminalize laser strikes on aircraft

DENVER, CO. - Colorado legislators have engrossed a new bill that would make it a class 6 felony to aim a laser device at an aircraft. The bill, Senate Bill 23-095, was introduced on February 21, 2023, and has since been amended in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The second house adopted the latest amendment on March 7, 2023.

The proposed law would criminalize the act of knowingly pointing, focusing, or aiming a laser device at an aircraft in flight or on the ground while occupied. In addition, if the incident is reported by the pilot or a crew member of the impacted aircraft to a law enforcement officer or agency, the offender would be charged with unlawfully aiming a laser device at an aircraft, a class 6 felony.

However, the bill does provide exemptions for certain circumstances. For example, if the person pointing the laser device is an authorized individual conducting research and development or flight test operations for an aircraft manufacturer or the Federal Aviation Administration, or any other person authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct research and development or flight test operations, they will not be charged with a crime. Additionally, members of the United States Department of Defense or the United States Department of Homeland Security acting in an official capacity for research, development, operations, testing, or training, and those using a laser device with the intent of sending an emergency distress signal, will also be exempt from the proposed law.

The bill defines an aircraft as a device operated by a person that is used or intended to be used for flight in the air. It also defines a laser device as any device designed or used to amplify electromagnetic radiation by stimulated emission that emits a beam in the spectrum's ultraviolet, visible, or infrared region.

The bill will take effect on July 1, 2023, and apply to offenses committed on or after that date.

The proposed law comes in response to increasing incidents involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were 6,754 laser incidents reported by pilots in 2020, an increase from the previous year. These incidents can cause temporary blindness and distraction for pilots, which can be dangerous during takeoff and landing.

Colorado is not alone in its efforts to address the issue of laser strikes on aircraft. In 2018, Congress passed the FAA Reauthorization Act, which included a provision to make it a federal crime to aim a laser pointer at an aircraft knowingly. The penalty for violating federal law is up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Proponents of the Colorado bill argue that it is necessary to protect pilots and passengers from the dangers of laser strikes. They also point out that the exemptions in the bill ensure that the proposed law does not hinder legitimate research and emergencies.

Opponents of the bill argue that it may be too broad and could potentially criminalize innocent behavior, such as shining a laser pointer at stars or using a laser device for non-threatening purposes. However, supporters of the bill argue that the exemptions in the law will prevent innocent behavior from being criminalized.

Overall, the proposed law in Colorado aims to address the growing issue of laser strikes on aircraft and ensure the safety of pilots and passengers. The exemptions in the law provide reasonable exceptions for legitimate purposes, while the penalties for offenders are severe enough to deter future incidents. As the bill moves through the legislative process, it remains to be seen how lawmakers and the public will receive it.