Report shows only 14% of undocumented college students in California get state aid

Photo by Surface on Unsplash

SACRAMENTO, CA. - A new report reveals that only 14% of California's 94,000 undocumented college students receive some form of state aid. While half of those eligible for financial aid do not apply, many community college undocumented students are unaware of the assistance available to them.

California Student Aid Commission executive director Marlene Garcia believes that one of the major challenges is the desk work involved in the application process. She explains that students may apply for the College Promise after completing the financial aid application. However, the California Dream Act application is a requirement they must fulfill, which can sometimes lead to the loss of students.

This year, school counselors will have their hands full as California state law requires all high school seniors to fill out either the California Dream Act or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. In addition, Garcia notes that the federal government can play a vital role in helping undocumented students, such as by expanding the provisions of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, making the Pell Grant available, and allowing students to work.

The report also reveals that undocumented students face additional obstacles, such as the requirement to sign an affidavit stating that they attended California for at least three years. However, a new bill in the California Legislature aims to incorporate this affidavit into the California Dream Act application, which could help to remove this obstacle.

Undocumented students face significant challenges in pursuing higher education, but these challenges are not insurmountable. Various programs and forms of aid are available, and school counselors and advisors can help students navigate the complex application process. Undocumented students considering higher education should not be deterred by the challenges they may face. Instead, they should use their available resources and pursue their dreams.

California is home to many undocumented students, and it is critical to ensure they have access to higher education. Higher education can open up opportunities, leading to higher-paying jobs, career advancement, and a better quality of life. Therefore, we must support undocumented students pursuing higher education and ensure they have the resources to succeed. Doing so can help create a brighter future for California and the country.