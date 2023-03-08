Proposed amendment would legalize marijuana for personal use in Arkansas

Photo by manish panghal on Unsplash

LITTLE ROCK, AR. - Arkansas legislators are considering a new bill to amend the state's constitution to legalize marijuana for specific purposes. Senate Joint Resolution 13, proposed by Senator J. Bryant, seeks to allow Arkansas residents to grow marijuana for craft or home use and to consume it as adults. If voters approve in the next general election, the amendment will become part of the state's constitution.

The proposed amendment would require a specific age limit for the use and cultivation of marijuana, but the specific age has not yet been determined. Supporters of the bill argue that legalizing marijuana for personal use would help reduce the number of non-violent drug offenses in the state, save taxpayer money on enforcement and incarceration, and generate revenue for the state through taxation.

Opponents of the bill, however, fear that legalizing marijuana would increase drug use among young people and contribute to other social problems. They argue that marijuana is a dangerous drug that can adversely affect physical and mental health and that legalizing it would send the wrong message to the state's youth.

The proposed amendment has sparked a debate about the pros and cons of marijuana legalization in Arkansas and nationwide. According to a 2021 Pew Research Center survey, a majority of Americans (60%) believe that marijuana should be legalized for both medical and recreational purposes. The same survey found that support for legalization has steadily increased in recent years, with a significant increase in support among Republicans.

If voters approve the amendment, Arkansas will join a growing number of states that have legalized marijuana in some form. Currently, 18 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational use, while 36 states have legalized it for medical use.

The bill's passage would require a significant change to Arkansas' current laws regarding marijuana, which classify it as a Schedule I drug with no medical use and a high potential for abuse. Under current law, possession of any amount of marijuana is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. Cultivation of marijuana is also a felony offense in Arkansas, punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The proposed amendment would provide guidelines for the cultivation and use of marijuana, including age restrictions, limits on the amount that can be grown and possessed, and rules for taxation and regulation. The state legislature and regulatory agencies would determine the specifics of these guidelines.

The bill has been met with both support and opposition from lawmakers and citizens alike. The debate over whether or not to legalize marijuana for personal use will continue as the bill moves through the legislative process and heads toward the next general election. Ultimately, the decision will rest in the hands of Arkansas voters, who will have the opportunity to make their voices heard on this controversial issue.