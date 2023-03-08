Alabama legislators propose new bill to ban firearms on school property

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

MONTGOMERY, AL. - Legislators in Alabama are considering a new bill, HB34, to make discharging a firearm on school property illegal. The current law only prohibits the discharge of a firearm into an occupied or unoccupied school building, but the new bill would expand that to include the entire school property. In addition, violators would face criminal penalties, ranging from a Class C felony for discharging a firearm into an unoccupied area to a Class B felony for discharging a firearm during school hours or school activities after hours.

Representative Estes, who introduced the bill, said in a statement that the bill's purpose is to protect students, teachers, and staff from the dangers of guns on school grounds.

We've seen far too many incidents of gun violence in schools across the country," Estes said. "This bill is a common-sense measure to ensure that our schools are safe places for our children to learn and grow."

Exceptions to the bill include instances where a person is justified in using physical force, participating in an organized competition or school-sanctioned event involving firearms, practicing for a performance by an organized group that uses firearms, or being on land leased from a school system.

The bill's passage would require a new or increased expenditure of local funds, which raises concerns about its potential impact on school budgets. However, the bill falls within one of the specified exceptions in Section 111.05 of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, which means it does not require approval from a local government entity or a 2/3 vote to become effective.

Supporters of the bill argue that the safety of students and staff should be the top priority, even if it means allocating additional funds for security measures.

We can't put a price on the safety of our children," said a spokesperson for a local advocacy group. "This bill is an important step in the right direction towards creating a safe and secure learning environment for everyone."

Opponents of the bill, however, are concerned about the potential financial burden it could place on schools, particularly those in low-income areas.

Schools are already struggling to make ends meet," said a representative from a teacher's union. "We need to be careful about passing laws that could make it even harder for schools to provide the resources that students need to succeed."

Alabama is not the only state to consider firearms-related legislation on school property. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, at least 10 states have laws allowing concealed firearms on K-12 school grounds under certain circumstances. However, many other states have enacted laws prohibiting firearms on school property altogether.

The bill has been referred to the Judiciary Committee for review, and its fate remains uncertain. However, it has already sparked a conversation about gun violence and school safety in Alabama. Seeing how the debate unfolds in the coming weeks and months will be interesting.