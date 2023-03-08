Fentanyl blamed for over 77% of excess deaths in North Carolina in 2021

North Carolina experiences the most overdose deaths in a year, with over 4,000 people losing their lives due to overdoses. Photo by Dan Meyers on Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC. - North Carolina is facing a crisis of unprecedented proportions, with the most overdose deaths in a single year in the state's history occurring in 2021. According to recent public data, over 4,000 people died due to overdoses last year.

Before the pandemic, the state's opioid overdose deaths had been leveling off, according to Dr. Susan Kansagra, assistant secretary for public health at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. However, she claims they are on the rise, and communities have been losing loved ones for the past few years.

One of the factors contributing to the rise in overdose deaths is the increase in polysubstance use. Not only are opioid overdoses causing deaths, but multiple substances are also being used, according to Kansagra.

Fentanyl, a manufactured opioid, is also causing fatal overdoses. In 2021, over 77% of excess passings in the state probably involved fentanyl. This deadly substance is highly potent and can be laced into other drugs, making it difficult for users to know what they are taking.

The state's 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can assist distressed individuals. However, the number of people calling the 988 call center citing substance abuse as their primary reason for doing so has increased by 85 percent since the summer of last year.

Kansagra said health insurance is a big part of fighting the opioid crisis. A recent bipartisan agreement among lawmakers places the state on the path to granting healthcare access to an additional 600,000 North Carolinians.

One thing that we are aware of in North Carolina is that we are working on expanding Medicaid. And that is really important so that people can get high-quality care," stated Kansagra.

The state has also increased the number of its mobile crisis care resources, which allow people in a behavioral health or substance use crisis to get an assessment right away, whether at home, school, work, or anywhere else.

The rise in overdose deaths is not unique to North Carolina, as the pandemic has exacerbated substance abuse and mental health issues nationwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths in the United States increased by nearly 30% in 2020, with synthetic opioids such as fentanyl being the primary driver of the increase.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services urges individuals struggling with substance abuse to seek help, whether through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or other resources.

The opioid crisis has been a longstanding issue in the United States, and it is clear that the pandemic has only made the situation worse. The rise in overdose deaths in North Carolina is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address this issue and provide resources and support for those struggling with addiction. The state's efforts to expand healthcare access and increase crisis care resources are steps in the right direction, but there is still much work to be done to turn the tide of this crisis.