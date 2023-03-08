Bureaucracy and other obstacles impeding progress in feeding Kentucky students

Bureaucracy and other obstacles impede progress in providing nutritious meals to Kentucky schoolchildren. Photo by Antor Paul on Unsplash

FRANKFORT, KY. - Those responsible for feeding Kentucky students claim that bureaucracy and other obstacles impede progress, particularly for children who do not receive nutritious meals at home. Nutrition Director Leah Feagin has cited administrative burdens and different guidelines for federal programs as the main issues.

Feagin has been required to provide attendance rosters to provide kids with snacks and dinner after school, which she describes as time-consuming. However, she questions why this is necessary if she already provides breakfast and lunch.

The issue of childhood hunger has become more pressing since the "free meals for all kids" policies of the pandemic have ended. Unfortunately, not all students are eligible for school meals, resulting in lower reimbursement rates for school districts, which means they simply do not have the funds to provide nutritious meals that meet all USDA standards.

This has resulted in a rally at the State Capitol in Frankfort to support state policies that would increase safety-net programs like SNAP and WIC, give schools more freedom to serve meals to children, and expand the state's Farms to Food Banks program.

Cassidy Wheeler, the advocacy coordinator at Feeding Kentucky, believes that school districts' budgets are suffering due to the end of free meals for all kids. As a result, it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to provide nutritious meals that meet all USDA standards.

Many children arrive at school without breakfast or lunch and will continue to be hungry unless they eat at school. Feagin understands that she must provide meals to these children, but it is difficult when budgets are tight.

According to 2020 Food Research and Action Center data, almost 1.5 million children nationwide regularly received an afterschool meal through Afterschool Nutrition Programs. These programs are essential for ensuring that children have access to nutritious meals.

The issue of childhood hunger is a significant problem in the United States, with more than 10 million children living in food-insecure households. Hunger can have serious consequences, including lower academic achievement and an increased risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

It is crucial that policymakers work to alleviate childhood hunger and provide access to nutritious meals for all children, particularly those who do not receive nutritious meals at home. By increasing safety-net programs, giving schools more freedom to serve meals to children, and expanding programs like Farms to Food Banks, we can make significant progress in ensuring that no child goes hungry.