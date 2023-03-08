Florida's legislative meeting begins amid calls for a government that works for the people

A coalition of everyday Floridians is speaking out against the state's lawmakers' focus on divisive cultural. Photo by Denys Kostyuchenko on Unsplash

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - As Florida's legislative meeting kicks off, a coalition of everyday Floridians is speaking out against the state's lawmakers' focus on divisive cultural issues rather than the needs of their constituents. Ruth Moreno, the deputy director of the statewide organization "Florida for All," believes that the corporate-driven agenda currently being pushed benefits the wealthy while ignoring the pressing concerns of everyday Floridians.

Moreno's group calls for a government that works for the people, focusing on solutions to rising housing costs, criminal justice reform, and ending political interference in educational institutions, among other priorities. These issues are more pressing concerns for everyday Floridians than the state's legislators pushing culture wars and anti-protest bills.

Despite these concerns, there is little chance that lawmakers will change their current agenda during the 60-day annual session. Instead, they are focusing on granting Governor Ron DeSantis's wishes to provide him with a broader platform for his anticipated presidential campaign in 2024.

This focus on corporate interests and political power concerns those who believe that the government should prioritize the needs of its citizens. Moreno believes it is time for the state's leaders to start listening to the people they were elected to represent.

The coalition is hosting a virtual news conference to emphasize their demands for a government that works for the people. They hope to draw attention to the issues that matter most to everyday Floridians and to encourage lawmakers to prioritize the needs of their constituents.

This ongoing battle between those prioritizing the needs of everyday citizens and those prioritizing corporate interests and political power is an essential issue for Florida. As lawmakers prepare to pass bills that could have far-reaching consequences for the state and its residents, Floridians must make their voices heard and demand a government that works for them.

Recent statistics show that Florida's poverty rate is higher than the national average, with 13.1% of the state's population living in poverty. The state's income inequality is also growing, with the top 1% of earners making 39 times more than the average worker.

These issues are compounded by rising housing costs, with the median home price in Florida increasing by 15.5% over the past year. This makes it difficult for everyday Floridians to find affordable housing, leading to a rise in homelessness across the state.

Meanwhile, the state's criminal justice system desperately needs reform, focusing on ending the school-to-prison pipeline, reducing racial disparities in the justice system, and ending the practice of cash bail. These issues have far-reaching consequences for the state's most vulnerable residents, and it is time for lawmakers to take action to address them.

As the state's legislative meeting continues, Floridians must demand a government that works for them. The coalition led by Moreno is just one example of the growing movement of everyday citizens who are tired of lawmakers pushing for causes that the average citizen does not care about. By making their voices heard, Floridians can work towards a better future for themselves and their communities.