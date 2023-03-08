Maryland legislature proposes pilot program to investigate four-day workweek

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland could be at the forefront of a nationwide shift toward a four-day workweek if a pilot program being proposed in the state legislature is approved. The bill would establish a pilot program that would investigate the effects of a four-day workweek and offer tax incentives to eligible businesses to shift employees from a 40-hour workweek to a 32-hour workweek with no reduction in pay or benefits.

Del. Vaughn Stewart, D-Montgomery Province, presented the bill in the House, citing the well-established connection between workers and their productivity. He noted that even Richard Nixon in the '50s predicted that we would soon be moving to a four-day workweek. The original American dream was that American workers would have rising productivity over time, leading to rising leisure time.

The pilot program would be available to businesses with at least 30 employees, although some committee hearings suggested limiting that number to five. In addition, a provision in the bill allows the state Department of Labor to assist businesses in achieving productivity gains.

The proposal has garnered significant attention and support, with Del. Stewart stating that this bill has generated more public interest than any other among his colleagues. Although the governor has not yet decided on the bill, Stewart is optimistic that it will be approved, particularly given Governor Wes Moore's focus on public support at the beginning of his administration.

A recent six-month trial by the British nonprofit 4 Day Week Global included 61 businesses with over 3,000 employees. Ninety-two percent of the businesses indicated they would continue employing the four-day workweek. This result is particularly significant given the ongoing labor shortage and the need for businesses to offer competitive benefits to attract and retain workers.

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce has not taken a position on the four-day workweek legislation. However, some businesses have expressed concern about the potential for decreased productivity or increased costs. However, the 4 Day Week Global trial results suggest these concerns may be unfounded.

If implemented, the pilot program for a four-day workweek would run for five years. There are drafts of the bill in the Maryland House and Senate, which is currently in committee. The bill can potentially be a significant step toward a nationwide shift toward a shorter workweek, with benefits for workers, businesses, and the economy as a whole.

According to a recent Society for Human Resource Management survey, 54% of employers offer flexible work arrangements such as telecommuting, compressed workweeks, or job sharing to attract and retain workers. Implementing a four-day workweek pilot program in Maryland would build on this trend and provide valuable data and insights into the effects of a shorter workweek on productivity, employee satisfaction, and overall business success.

As the labor market evolves and adapts to changing social and economic conditions, establishing a four-day workweek pilot program in Maryland could be a significant step toward creating a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous future for workers and businesses.