"Get the Lead Out" plan could cost Troy, NY over $70 million

Photo by Tony Wan on Unsplash

TROY, NY. - Environmentalists and residents of Troy, New York, have developed a plan to address the city's estimated 14,000 lead pipes. The Get the Lead Out plan suggests using readily available funds to tackle some costs, even if the city could spend over $70 million. The plan includes replacing lead service lines with funds from a $500,000 state Department of Health grant initially received in 2018 but never used.

Environmental Advocates of New York Executive Director Robert Hayes believes the plan can be a model for other cities dealing with lead pipes. He stated,

What's happening right now in Troy needs to happen in Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany, New York City, and everywhere in between."

Hayes hopes that Troy's successful lead pipe replacement will serve as a model for other cities across the state.

According to the National Resources Defense Council's data for 2021, there are over 360,000 lead pipes in New York. When the state takes action to remove lead, lead levels in Troy's water will be higher than the 15 parts per billion limit set by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2021.

While the plan gives Troy's future a clear direction, Hayes acknowledges that achieving its objectives will be difficult, especially finding all of the lead pipes in Troy.

The city still does not know where all of the lead pipes are located in Troy, and many homeowners probably wouldn't think to go down to their basement and check to see if the pipe coming through their basement wall is made of lead," he said. "We are aware of the locations of some of these lead pipes, but not all of them."

Removing lead pipes from the water system is critical because lead can cause severe health problems, particularly in children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to lead can cause developmental delays, lower IQ, and damage to the brain and nervous system. Children are especially susceptible to the harmful effects of lead exposure because their brains are still developing.

The Get the Lead Out plan is an excellent example of how communities can work together to address a critical issue. Hayes believes that if the plan succeeds in Troy, it can serve as a model for other cities across the state. This approach could significantly change how lead pipes are addressed in New York and, eventually, across the United States.

The need for action on lead pipes is urgent. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the United States has an estimated 6.1 million lead service lines. These pipes pose a significant threat to public health and require immediate attention. Environmentalists and residents in Troy are leading the way with the Get the Lead Out plan, and their efforts are a critical step in the right direction.

In conclusion, the Get the Lead Out plan in Troy, New York, is an important step in addressing the issue of lead pipes in the city's water system. While the plan faces challenges, it is a model for other cities to follow. Removing lead pipes from the water system is critical to protecting public health, particularly children's. The success of this plan in Troy could lead to significant changes in how lead pipes are addressed in New York and the rest of the country.