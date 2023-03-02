New Jersey legislators consider bill to teach labor movement in public schools

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

TRENTON, NJ. - New Jersey legislators are considering a new bill requiring public school districts to provide instruction on labor movement as part of the state's Student Learning Standards in Social Studies. The bill, introduced on February 28th, 2023, by Senator Linda R. Greenstein of the 14th District (Mercer and Middlesex), seeks to educate students in grades six through 12 about the United States and New Jersey labor history and the contributions of the labor movement.

The bill would require school boards to incorporate instruction on the labor movement appropriately in the curriculum, which would cover topics such as the history of organized labor, significant strikes throughout history, unionization drives, and the collective bargaining process and existing legal protections in the workplace.

According to Senator Greenstein, the bill aims to ensure that students learn about the critical role played by labor movements in shaping the social and economic history of the United States. She believes this knowledge will help students better understand the significance of labor rights and protections that are still being fought for today.

The bill would also require the Commissioner of Education to provide school districts with age-appropriate sample learning activities and resources specifically designed to implement the instructional requirement. This will ensure that teachers have access to the necessary tools and materials to teach the subject matter to their students effectively.

If passed, the bill would take effect immediately and apply to the first full school year following the date of enactment.

The proposed bill has received support from various labor unions and social justice organizations, who see it as a positive step towards promoting workers' rights and raising awareness about the importance of labor movements in the United States.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, union membership has steadily declined over the past few decades. In 2021, only 10.3% of wage and salary workers were members of labor unions, down from 20.1% in 1983. The decline in union membership has led to decreased strikes and other labor-related activities, weakening workers' rights and protections.

By requiring public schools to provide instruction on the labor movement, New Jersey legislators hope to reverse this trend and educate a new generation of students about the importance of workers' rights and the power of collective action.

The bill is currently being reviewed by the Senate and General Assembly of the State of New Jersey, and if passed, it would make New Jersey one of the few states in the country to require public schools to provide instruction on the labor movement.