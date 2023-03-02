New Hampshire considers removing premium cigar exemption from tobacco tax

Photo by Yohan Cho on Unsplash

CONCORD, NH. - New Hampshire legislators are considering a new bill that could have significant financial implications for tobacco companies and the state's revenue. The bill proposes removing the exemption for premium cigars from the tobacco tax, meaning that cigars would be subject to the same tax as other tobacco products.

Currently, premium cigars are exempt from the tobacco tax, but the proposed bill would change that. The bill defines "tobacco products" as any product containing, made, or derived from tobacco or nicotine intended for human consumption, including but not limited to cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, loose tobacco, smokeless tobacco, and cigars. In addition, the bill states that tobacco products shall not include any product approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for sale as a tobacco cessation product and is being marketed and sold exclusively for such approved use.

If the bill becomes law, the tax on premium cigars would be rounded to the nearest cent if the commissioner determines that the tax amount would not be made materially disproportionate. The bill includes an effective date of July 1, 2023.

The Department of Revenue Administration estimates that the new tax could generate significant revenue for the state. For example, in FY 2022, licensed wholesalers reported a total wholesale price for premium cigars of $1,487,549. Applying the 65.03% Other Tobacco Product rate to the reported wholesale price for premium cigars results in an estimated revenue increase of $967,000. However, this estimate does not account for any revenue that would be generated on the premium cigars that are sold or distributed in New Hampshire by entities that currently are not licensed and do not provide information to the Department.

While the new tax could generate revenue for the state, it could also have significant financial implications for tobacco companies that sell premium cigars in New Hampshire. If the tax is implemented, companies may need to adjust their pricing strategy to account for the additional tax, which could result in decreased sales or profits.

The bill has not yet been passed into law, and it is unclear whether it will receive enough support to do so. However, the proposed tax on premium cigars is just one of many potential changes to tobacco tax laws that could be implemented in the coming years. As more states consider implementing taxes on premium cigars and other tobacco products, tobacco companies must carefully consider their pricing strategies and adjust their business models accordingly.