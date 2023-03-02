Nebraska bill proposing strict abortion law could become law soon

Photo by Maria Oswalt on Unsplash

LINCOLN, NE. - Nebraska could soon have one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation if Legislative Bill 626 becomes law. The bill, recently approved by committee, proposes banning abortions after an ultrasound can detect a "fetal heartbeat," which typically occurs around six weeks into a pregnancy. However, some doctors argue that it is not a "fetal heartbeat" until at least the tenth week of pregnancy when an embryo becomes a fetus.

The bill includes exceptions for sexual assault, incest, and medical emergencies, but it has still sparked a heated debate in the state. According to Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, Nebraskans have a short window of opportunity to express their opinions regarding the bill to their senators.

If it does pass, it will become law here in Nebraska, and it could be in just a few short weeks due to the emergency clause," Richters warned.

A survey conducted in November found that while 36% of Nebraskans supported a more restrictive abortion law, 59% of Nebraskans from all walks of life and across party lines opposed it. Despite this, the measure was introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht, R-Thurston, who helped co-sponsor a bill last year that would have made abortions more stringent.

Banning abortion has been a contentious issue in many states, with a judge temporarily blocking a 12-week or earlier ban in seven of the eight states, including four six-week bans. Richters emphasized that numerous medical practitioners nationwide participated in the bill's committee hearings.

The negative effects of this ban reverberate across the medical field, as we've seen from the number and variety of medical professionals who have spoken out in opposition to the ban," Richters said.

She anticipated several Nebraskans would attend the floor debate, which she predicted would last several rounds. The ACLU of Nebraska will assist individuals who wish to speak directly with their state senators on those days. The debates will be posted on the Nebraska Legislature's website as soon as they are added to the agenda and most likely on the websites and social media channels of groups representing both sides of the argument.

If the bill becomes law, Nebraska will join a handful of other states with similarly restrictive abortion laws. This could have far-reaching consequences for women's reproductive rights in the state and medical practitioners who may be hesitant to provide care for fear of legal repercussions.

Proponents of the bill argue that it is necessary to protect the lives of unborn children. However, opponents argue that it is an unconstitutional infringement on women's rights and could lead to unsafe abortions if women cannot access care promptly.

The debate over Legislative Bill 626 will likely continue, with Nebraskans on both sides passionately advocating for their beliefs. However, ultimately, the bill's fate will rest in the hands of the state's legislators, who will need to weigh the potential impact on women's health and rights against the desire to protect unborn children.