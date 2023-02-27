Hispanic and Latino students face challenges with cultural isolation and discrimination in North Carolina, says report

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2T8O_0l1aiOIW00
Photo byAntennaonUnsplash

RALEIGH, NC. - Leaders in Latino education in North Carolina call for classroom training in cultural sensitivity and bilingualism to better support the state's growing Hispanic and Latino student population. The call comes after a statewide listening tour by LatinxEd, a nonprofit organization focused on improving education for Hispanic and Latino students.

The listening tour, "Somos NC" or "We Are NC," identified a lack of diversity among educators, chronic underinvestment in a bicultural and bilingual workforce, and limited opportunities for Latino and Hispanic students after high school as significant obstacles to success. Moreover, the report notes that decision-makers cannot always communicate effectively with these students and their parents, making it challenging to meet their needs.

Zamantha Granados, the Partnerships Manager for LatinxEd, explained that cultural sensitivity training is a crucial first step.

Do educators, administrative staff, and support staff possess the cultural humility training and understanding required to serve Latinx families at their best?" she asked. "Or students whose parents may or may not be in the country legally?"

In addition to cultural sensitivity, Latino students face unique challenges that are not always well understood. For example, they may struggle with mental health and cultural isolation and face discrimination and documentation issues that other students do not.

The report highlights the need for more bilingual support, including translation services and Spanish-language communications. It also calls for greater investment in bicultural and bilingual professionals, particularly in leadership positions.

North Carolina has a significant and growing Hispanic and Latino student population, with nearly one in five students identifying as such. However, the report notes that Latino students in North Carolina had the lowest rate of on-time graduation of the seven ethnic groups studied, with only 82% graduating on time.

The report suggests that greater investment in Latino and Hispanic students could significantly impact the state's economy. LatinxEd estimates that the state would see an additional $1.8 billion in economic activity each year if Hispanic and Latino students graduated at the same rate as white students.

Advocates for Latino students say that investing in these students is the right and smart thing to do.

We're in a knowledge economy," said Alex Garza, the Executive Director of LatinxEd. "And if we're not preparing all of our young people to be successful in that knowledge economy, we're going to be left behind."

The report has sparked a conversation about how North Carolina can better support its growing Hispanic and Latino student population. How decision-makers respond remains to be seen, but advocates say that change is urgently needed. Granados said,

Our families truly care about education and want to be present and have a seat at those tables that make decisions."

# Raleigh# North Carolina# Latinos# Hispanics# Education

Comments / 6

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects.

Auburn, AL
5K followers

