Proposed ban on ranked-choice voting sparks heated debate in Montana

Photo by Dan Dennis on Unsplash

HELENA, MT. - Lawmakers in Montana are considering outlawing a popular election method known as ranked-choice voting. The system allows voters to rank their top choices in order of preference, and as candidates no longer become viable based on the number of votes cast, voters' next choice is counted. The proposed ban has sparked a heated debate among proponents and opponents of the system.

FairVote's press secretary, Will Mantell, stated that ranked-choice voting has advantages, particularly for nonpartisan local elections.

You can do that all in one election with an 'instant runoff' that identifies a majority winner in a crowded field using ranked choice voting," he said.

This would eliminate the need for a second election, which many cities and counties often have to pay for due to low turnout in the first round.

Supporters of the bill argue that ranked-choice voting makes elections less transparent and may result in ballot exhaustion, in which all candidates marked on the ballot no longer stand for office. The opponents also suggest that it can be a complicated process for voters, leading to voter confusion and disenfranchisement.

However, proponents of the system argue that it is a fair and equitable way to conduct elections. In local elections across the nation and state elections in Alaska and Maine, the system has been implemented and has been successful.

According to Mantell, ranked-choice voting is still a new idea in Montana.

It's important to note that there are no cities in Montana that are actually using ranked choice voting at this point," he said. "If cities want to try this option, I don't understand why the state would want to prevent them from doing so."

The proposed ban in Montana comes after the Idaho Legislature approved a measure that is comparable to this one. The move has been met with widespread criticism from the public, with many people taking to social media to express their opposition.

Critics argue that the proposed ban would limit voter choice and suppress the voices of minority groups, particularly in areas with large Native American populations. They argue that the system has been successfully used in states with similar demographics, such as Alaska, and that there is no reason why it should not be implemented in Montana.

The bill has been vehemently opposed by groups such as Common Cause Montana, who argue it would be a step backward for democracy.

This proposal would make it harder for voters to have their voices heard and their votes counted," said the group's executive director Ian Marquand. "We urge the Legislature to reject this measure and instead work to expand access to the ballot box for all Montanans."

The bill will have a hearing today, and many are watching closely to see how the debate will unfold. While the outcome is uncertain, it is clear that the issue of ranked-choice voting is not going away anytime soon. As more states consider implementing the system, the debate will become even more contentious in the coming years.