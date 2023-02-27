Missouri legislators consider new bill to protect veterans from eviction

Photo by Avery Cocozziello on Unsplash

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Missouri legislators are considering a new bill that could significantly impact the lives of veterans living in the state. The proposed legislation, Section 441.927, aims to protect veterans from eviction by landlords unless the premises are used for illegal conduct.

The bill defines a veteran as any person who is a resident of Missouri and has been separated under honorable conditions from the Armed Forces of the United States. This would include individuals who served on active duty during peacetime or wartime for at least six consecutive months unless released early due to a service-connected disability or a reduction in force at the government's convenience. It also includes members of the reserve or National Guard who have completed at least six years of service or were called to active duty by the President and participated in any campaign or expedition for which a campaign badge or service medal has been authorized.

If passed, the bill would make it illegal for landlords to evict tenants who are veterans from their premises, as long as they are not using the property for illegal activities. This is an important step towards providing veterans with the support and protection they need to live stable and fulfilling lives after serving their country.

This bill is particularly significant in Missouri, which has one of the highest veteran populations in the country. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are over 451,000 veterans living in Missouri. These veterans face various challenges when transitioning back to civilian life, including finding stable housing, employment, and healthcare. The proposed bill aims to address one of these challenges by ensuring that veterans are not at risk of losing their homes due to circumstances beyond their control.

The bill has received support from various organizations and individuals, including the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. These groups argue that veterans should be given every possible opportunity to succeed in civilian life and that protecting their housing is a critical step toward achieving that goal.

Opponents of the bill argue that it could make it difficult for landlords to evict tenants engaging in illegal activities, which could put other tenants at risk. However, supporters of the bill point out that this is not the case, as landlords could still evict tenants engaging in illegal activities under Section 441.020 of Missouri law.

If the bill is passed, Missouri will join a growing number of states that have implemented similar protections for veterans. In recent years, several states, including California, Connecticut, and Illinois, have passed laws that prevent landlords from evicting tenants who are veterans without a valid reason.

Overall, the proposed bill is an important step towards ensuring that veterans in Missouri are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. By protecting their housing, the state sends a clear message that it values the sacrifices these men and women have made for their country and is committed to supporting them in transitioning back to civilian life.