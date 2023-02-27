Proposed Minnesota bill could allow tenants to terminate lease after loss of income

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN. - Minnesota lawmakers are considering a new bill that could significantly impact the relationship between landlords and tenants. The proposed legislation, known as S.F. No. 2031, contains several provisions to address some of the issues that have arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most significant changes that the bill proposes is the authorization for tenants to terminate a lease if they have lost their source of income and can no longer pay rent. This provision would provide much-needed relief to renters who have been hit hard by the pandemic, as many have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced. However, it could also pose a significant challenge for landlords, who would be left to find a new tenant to fill the vacant unit.

The bill's provisions for landlord obligations and liabilities could also significantly impact property owners. For example, Section 2 requires landlords to reasonably rent a dwelling unit at a fair rental value if a tenant abandons it during the lease term. This could increase costs for landlords, as they may need to invest more time and money into finding new tenants.

In addition, Section 3 of the bill outlines the liability of landlords or licensors of residential premises for injury to third parties, which could increase insurance costs for landlords. Similarly, Section 4 outlines the terms of covenants in every lease or license of residential premises. Finally, a new Subdivision 2a is added to limit crime-free ordinances and lease provisions, which could lead to increased scrutiny of landlord practices.

The recovery of attorney fees provision in Section 6 could also incentivize tenants to pursue legal action against landlords, further straining the landlord-tenant relationship. Landlords may be more hesitant to act against tenants if they know they could be on the hook for attorney fees if they lose the case.

Despite these potential challenges, the bill's supporters argue that it is necessary to address the needs of both landlords and tenants during these difficult times. Senator Mohamed, one of the bill's authors, has said that the bill strikes a balance between protecting tenants and ensuring landlords can make a fair profit.

It's about fairness and equity," she said.

The bill has gained support from housing advocates, who argue that providing greater protections for renters is necessary. According to a report from the Minnesota Housing Partnership, more than half a million renters in the state are considered "cost-burdened," meaning that they spend more than 30% of their income on housing. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this problem, with many renters struggling to make ends meet.

However, the bill has also faced opposition from some landlords and property owners, who argue that it could make it more difficult for them to do business. Moreover, the Minnesota Multi Housing Association, a trade group representing landlords, has expressed concerns about the bill's provisions, saying they could lead to unintended consequences.

As the bill continues to be debated in the Minnesota legislature, it remains to be seen what its ultimate impact will be on the state's housing market and its residents. While it may provide much-needed relief for renters struggling to make ends meet, it could also pose challenges for landlords struggling to stay afloat during these difficult times. Nevertheless, if passed into law, S.F. No. 2031 would significantly alter the landlord-tenant relationship in Minnesota.