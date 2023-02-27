Nearly one million customers impacted by Michigan power outages, lawmakers demand accountability

Photo by Nikola Johnny Mirkovic on Unsplash

LANSING, MI. - Democratic lawmakers in Michigan are calling for legislative hearings to address the frequent issues with reliability and prolonged restoration times for state utilities. The call to action comes on the heels of a recent winter storm that left over a million customers in the system's path without power, with Michigan residents bearing the brunt of the outages.

According to PowerOutage.us, Michigan, they had nearly 730,000 customers without power at one point, more than any other state in the nation. As of Sunday morning, over 170,000 people were still without power, with nearly half a million in Southeast Michigan impacted by the outages.

The lack of power in Michigan has been an ongoing issue for some time. The state's utilities were recently ranked among the nation's least reliable by the Citizen's Utility Board, with DTE Energy, the largest utility in the state, being ranked as one of the nation's most expensive and least reliable providers by the consumer choice website ChooseEnergy.com.

In response to the ongoing power outages and concerns over reliability, Democratic lawmakers are pushing for legislative hearings to bring state utilities to Lansing to answer questions about their practices. The hearings would focus on the frequent issues with reliability and prolonged restoration times that have plagued the state's utilities.

Representatives from DTE Energy, which has been at the forefront of criticism due to their lack of reliability and high costs, were questioned on Sunday regarding the possibility of hearings. While they stated that their primary concern was power restoration, they did not address the need for legislative action.

The call for hearings comes as Michigan residents grow increasingly frustrated with the state's utilities. Many have voiced concerns over the lack of preparedness and transparency on the part of the utilities, as well as the high costs associated with their services.

In response, Democratic lawmakers hope to use the hearings to hold state utilities accountable and push for change. They believe that by bringing utilities to Lansing and forcing them to answer tough questions about their practices, they can help improve the reliability and cost of energy for Michigan residents.

While the road ahead may be long, the push for legislative hearings is a step in the right direction. Michigan residents deserve reliable and affordable energy and are counting on their lawmakers to fight for their rights. Only time will tell if the hearings will be successful, but for now, the call for action is a sign of hope for those impacted by the state's unreliable and costly utilities.