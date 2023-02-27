Gender-inclusive restrooms could soon be the norm in Maryland

Photo by Sung Jin Cho on Unsplash

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland legislators are considering a new bill requiring all single-occupancy public restrooms to be marked with gender-inclusive signage. The bill, known as HB40, proposes that the signage used in these restrooms should not indicate a specific gender but instead use descriptive language and a picture or icon that does not suggest a specific gender.

If passed, the bill would apply to certain public buildings and places of public accommodation. Counties would be responsible for enforcing the signage requirements in places of public accommodation, such as restaurants and hotels. Counties could also set fines for second and subsequent violations after a certain period.

The bill's sponsor, Democratic Delegate Jared Solomon, has stated that the legislation is necessary to ensure that all individuals have access to safe and inclusive restroom facilities. Solomon stated,

Everyone deserves to feel safe and welcome in public spaces, including restrooms. This bill will help to ensure that all individuals, regardless of gender identity or expression, have access to restrooms that align with their identity."

The bill has received support from various advocacy groups, including the LGBTQ+ community. According to a 2015 survey by the Williams Institute, a research organization on LGBTQ+ issues, approximately 1 in 137 adults in the United States identifies as transgender. Transgender individuals often face discrimination and harassment when using public restrooms that do not align with their gender identity.

Advocates for the bill also argue that gender-inclusive restrooms are important not only for transgender individuals but also for people with disabilities and parents with young children. In addition, gender-inclusive restrooms provide a safe and accessible option for individuals who may require assistance from a caregiver or prefer to use a restroom that is not gender-specific.

The bill has faced opposition from some conservative groups, who argue that gender-inclusive restrooms are unnecessary and could lead to safety concerns. However, supporters of the bill argue that there is no evidence to suggest that gender-inclusive restrooms are any less safe than gender-specific restrooms. In fact, several studies have found that gender-inclusive restrooms are associated with lower rates of harassment and assault.

Maryland is not the only state considering gender-inclusive restroom legislation. Other states, including California and Vermont, have already passed similar bills. Additionally, several cities and school districts have implemented gender-inclusive restroom policies.

The debate over gender-inclusive restrooms is part of a larger conversation about the rights of transgender individuals. According to a 2020 report by the National Center for Transgender Equality, transgender individuals face high rates of discrimination and violence. The report found that 17% of transgender individuals have experienced discrimination in public accommodations, including restrooms.

If the bill is passed in Maryland, it could significantly impact the state's public accommodations and buildings. Maryland would send a message of inclusivity and respect for all individuals by requiring gender-inclusive signage in single-occupancy restrooms.

The passage of this bill would be a significant step towards ensuring that all individuals have access to safe and inclusive restroom facilities. As the conversation around gender-inclusive restrooms grows, more states and cities will likely consider similar legislation.