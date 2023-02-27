Proposed amendment aims to make Massachusetts Constitution more inclusive

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

BOSTON, MA. - Legislators in Massachusetts are considering a new bill that proposes an amendment to the state's Constitution to remove gendered language. The proposal would replace "he" with "the person" in all constitutional instances.

The proposal has gained support from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. The Massachusetts Constitution of 1780 currently refers to all residents without regard to gender, but it still uses masculine pronouns such as "he" when referring to individuals. The proposed amendment aims to address this issue and make the language of the Constitution more inclusive.

According to the bill's sponsor, Democratic Representative David Rogers, the use of gendered language in the Constitution can significantly impact people's lives, especially those who do not identify as male or female. Rogers stated,

Language matters. The way we talk about people in our Constitution matters. It sends a message about who is included and who is not."

Massachusetts is not the first state to consider such an amendment. Other states, such as California, Florida, and Virginia, have removed gendered language from their constitutions. However, the proposal in Massachusetts is unique in that it seeks to amend the original Constitution of 1780 rather than simply updating the language in later amendments.

The proposed amendment has received support from various organizations and advocacy groups. For example, the Massachusetts Women's Political Caucus has endorsed the proposal, stating it is an essential step towards gender equality. The group also noted that gender-neutral language is increasingly common in legal documents and that the Massachusetts Constitution should reflect these changes.

The proposed amendment has also received support from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups. According to a 2019 report from the Williams Institute, an LGBTQ+ research organization, there are approximately 60,000 non-binary adults in Massachusetts. The proposed amendment would help to ensure that these individuals are not excluded from the protections and rights outlined in the state's Constitution.

Not everyone is in favor of the proposal, however. Some conservative groups have criticized the proposal, arguing that it is unnecessary and that it would be costly to update all of the state's legal documents. Others have suggested that the proposed amendment is part of a larger agenda to erase gender distinctions altogether.

Despite these criticisms, the proposal has gained momentum in the state legislature. If the proposal passes the legislature this year, it must be approved by the next General Court and then by a statewide vote to become law.

The use of gendered language in legal documents has been debated recently. While some argue that it is a necessary part of legal tradition, others argue that it can perpetuate gender stereotypes and exclude non-binary individuals. The proposed amendment in Massachusetts is just one example of how lawmakers are addressing this issue and working towards greater gender equality.