Capturing and selling lost natural gas could benefit farmers and rural residents

CHEYENNE, WY. - A new report found that oil and gas companies waste half a billion dollars of natural gas on public lands yearly. Routine venting, flaring, and leaks result in annual revenue losses of approximately $63 million for the states, tribes, and the federal government. This wasted natural gas could have benefited farmers and other rural residents.

Rocky Mountain Farmers Union president Chad Franke believes capturing and selling lost natural gas would benefit farmers and rural residents. He stated that many rural counties are seeing health care and education budget cuts. In addition, Franke argued that rural communities depend on some severance tax from the wells and the extracted minerals. No tax severance is paid if natural gas and methane are not captured.

However, some oil and gas producers have resisted investing in gas loss capture equipment due to the high initial costs. Others argue that once lost gas is sold at market price, the costs incurred by businesses in states like Colorado and Wyoming that regulate emissions are negligible.

To prevent methane pollution and safeguard public health, the EPA is considering regulations that would assist in locating the sources of methane pollution. Additionally, the BLM is contemplating regulations requiring businesses to capture lost gas, market it, and collect royalties shared with states. According to Autumn Hanna, vice president of Taxpayers for Common Sense, these agencies can prevent 163 billion cubic feet of gas from directly entering the air and force all states to play by the same rules.

Over 20 years, methane has been at least 85 times more effective than carbon at storing heat in the atmosphere. Therefore, according to Franke, stopping routine flaring, venting, and leaks would significantly mitigate climate disruptions. Moreover, he believes it is necessary to minimize methane waste as farmers deal with more catastrophes and extreme weather.

The report highlights the financial and environmental benefits of capturing and selling lost natural gas. For example, if half a billion dollars worth of natural gas is wasted every year, that is sufficient natural gas to supply power to 2.2 million households. This is equivalent to the number of households in some of our largest oil and gas-producing states. Therefore, wasting a significant amount of gas is not just an economic loss but also an environmental issue that needs to be addressed.

Overall, the report emphasizes the need to regulate emissions and capture lost natural gas. We can benefit farmers, rural residents, and the environment by preventing methane pollution and capturing lost gas. Likewise, it is crucial to consider the long-term effects of methane on the environment and take steps to mitigate climate disruptions.