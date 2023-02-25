West Virginia considers bill to restore voting rights for released prisoners

Photo by Phil Scroggs on Unsplash

CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is considering a bill that could restore voting rights to people released from prison. When a person is released from prison in West Virginia, they cannot vote until their sentence has been served and their parole or probation period has ended. This means that even after serving their sentence, individuals can be effectively barred from civic participation because they can be placed on parole for up to ten years for low-level offenses.

Criminal justice advocates have been pushing for a change to this law. Ashley Omps, a criminal justice advocate for the West Virginia Family of Convicted People, believes that Senate Bill 235, which would restore the right to vote upon physical release from prison, would simplify assisting more people in integrating into their communities. Omps believes that if someone has served their sentence, probation, and parole and is paying taxes and working, they should have the right to vote.

The state is also taking steps to lessen the number of people in jail. Senate Bill 232 was recently approved by lawmakers. This bill would assist in diverting people with serious mental illness, developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders from incarceration and into community behavioral health settings that are appropriate for them. A statewide study group has been established by the bill to make recommendations.

Another method for lowering the number of people in prison is earned compliance credit. This system reduces the time spent under supervision by awarding "credits" or other incentives for completing a college degree or other positive post-prison activities.

It is being considered by legislators in West Virginia as House Bill 3445. Kenny Matthews, an American Friends Service Committee criminal justice advocate, believes that this bill would benefit communities by incentivizing people to do what is right and what they should do, as well as a mechanism to reduce the caseload and the rate of incarceration.

Research has shown that states like Maryland and New York have benefited financially from implementing earned compliance credits. By reducing the number of people in prison, states can save money on incarceration costs and use those resources for other programs that benefit the community.

Overall, West Virginia is taking steps to improve its criminal justice system. By restoring voting rights to people who have served their sentences, diverting people with mental illness, developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders from incarceration, and implementing earned compliance credit, the state is working to reduce the number of people in prison and help individuals successfully integrate back into their communities.