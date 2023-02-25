Georgia group plan to join the rally in front of the Supreme Court building for student debt forgiveness

Photo by Zach Camp on Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA. - Oral arguments for two cases involving the cancellation of student loan debt will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court next week. In anticipation of this hearing, groups nationwide have planned a rally in front of the Supreme Court building for at least some student debt forgiveness.

One of these groups is the New Georgia Project Action Fund, which has recruited approximately 45 young borrowers of color to take a bus trip from Atlanta to Washington, D.C., to attend the rally.

Maggie Bell, the group's lead organizer, stated that Georgia has over $25 billion in student debt that can be forgiven, which would benefit millions of Georgians. As a result, the group launched the "CLEAR campaign" (Canceling Loans for Education and Reparations) to demand that the President and Congress take action to cancel student loan debt for Black and Brown borrowers.

Student debt cancellation is a top issue for young people in Georgia, as more than half of college graduates in the state had student loan debt in the 2019-2020 academic year. The situation is not unique to Georgia, as nearly 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt totaling more than $1.62 trillion.

The Biden administration has extended the pause on loan repayment, which has given many borrowers a break from paying off their federal student loan debt. However, Bell noted that recent graduates are still paying back their private loans, which has been challenging due to inflation. In addition, the administration has stopped accepting applications for student debt cancellation while waiting for the high court's decision.

The New Georgia, Project Action Fund, has posted a CLEAR Campaign petition on its website supporting Georgians getting rid of all their federal student loan debt. The hope is that the Supreme Court's decision will lead to some form of student loan forgiveness, which would benefit many borrowers struggling with the burden of student debt.

Overall, the rally before the Supreme Court building and the upcoming Supreme Court hearing highlights the growing concern about student debt cancellation. With millions of Americans burdened by student loan debt, advocates are pushing for the President and Congress to take action to alleviate this financial strain. As the hearing approaches, the hope is that the Supreme Court's decision will provide some relief to borrowers struggling with the burden of student debt.