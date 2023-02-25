Chicago mayoral race heats up amid growing concerns about high crime rate

Photo by Sawyer Bengtson on Unsplash

CHICAGO, IL. - The mayoral race in Chicago is heating up as candidates focus on tackling the city's high crime rate. For years, Republicans have criticized Democratic-led cities as lawless violent hotspots requiring stricter laws to combat crime. Now, some Democrats running for mayor in Chicago are using the same tactic to persuade voters.

One leading candidate who touts his endorsement from the Chicago police union believes that "crime is out of control" and that the city requires hundreds more officers to patrol its streets. Another hopeful believes that police should be able to "hunt them down like a rabbit" if suspects flee a crime scene. Even incumbent Lori Lightfoot had used language from the GOP's playbook when she said that a top rival wants to defund the police.

The change in rhetoric shows how much crime worries dominated Tuesday's Chicago mayoral election and threatened Lightfoot's reelection bid. Moreover, public safety has become a significant election issue in many Democratic strongholds nationwide, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, and Philadelphia.

The rise in crime rates coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting an increased focus on public safety. However, there has been disagreement even among Democrats regarding progressive public safety policies like ending cash bail or providing safe injection sites for drug users. Additionally, high-profile incidents of police misconduct drew more scrutiny of policing.

According to Northwestern University political science professor Jaime Dominguez, it is the first time in 20 years that public safety has been "front and center" in a Chicago mayoral election. Crime is no longer confined to predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. White voters are also concerned about public safety because more crime occurs in other parts of the highly segregated city, such as the downtown and other tourist-heavy areas.

The per-capita homicide rate in Chicago is higher than in New York or Los Angeles but lower than in other Midwestern cities like St. Louis and Detroit. However, the Chicago Police Department reports that in 2021, there were 797 homicides, a 25-year high.

The candidates running for mayor of Chicago have proposed various solutions to address the high crime rate, from increasing police presence to investing in crime prevention programs. But with crime dominating the election, voters must decide which candidate they believe can make the city safer.

Overall, the mayoral race in Chicago highlights the growing concern about public safety in many Democratic strongholds nationwide. While Democrats have traditionally focused on social and economic issues, the rise in crime rates has forced them to confront public safety as a major election issue. As the election approaches, voters must decide which candidate they believe can effectively tackle the city's high crime rate.