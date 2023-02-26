White supremacists plan "National Day of Hate," prompting concern among Jewish communities and cops in Nashville

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN. - White supremacist and neo-Nazi groups across the United States reportedly plan a "National Day of Hate" on Saturday, sparking concerns among Jewish communities and law enforcement agencies. As a result, Nashville Jewish community members are on high alert and have been advised to remain vigilant.

While the city of Nashville is not a specific target of any threats, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the department is closely monitoring the situation. The police will conduct patrols at Jewish religious institutions throughout the weekend and are willing to assist in any way possible.

White supremacists have reportedly encouraged their followers to use flyers, banners, and graffiti to spread antisemitic messages. This has alarmed the Jewish community in Nashville, which has already reported a rise in antisemitic incidents and attacks across the city. Last weekend, anti-Jewish flyers were discovered on the streets of East and West Nashville.

Barbara Dab, editor of the Jewish Observer Newspaper for the Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, described the situation as "abominable" and against Jewish beliefs and American values. Dab also advised residents to report anything suspicious to the police and avoid approaching or engaging people distributing flyers or participating in the campaign.

The Jewish community in Nashville has received support from law enforcement agencies and neighboring households. The Anti-Defamation League is also monitoring developments regarding the "National Day of Hate" and ways to combat the event.

Antisemitism remains a persistent problem in the United States, with the Anti-Defamation League reporting a 43% increase in antisemitic incidents in the United States from 2015 to 2019. This includes physical assaults, vandalism, and harassment.

According to the FBI's annual Hate Crime Statistics report, Jews are the most frequently targeted religious group in the United States, with over 60% of religiously motivated hate crimes directed towards them. This highlights the need for continued efforts to combat hate and promote tolerance in the country.

In response to the recent incidents in Nashville, the Jewish community and law enforcement agencies have stressed the importance of working together to combat hate and intolerance. This includes staying vigilant, reporting suspicious activity to the police, and promoting mutual understanding and respect among all communities.

As the "National Day of Hate" unfolds, all communities must remain aware and united against hate and discrimination. We can promote a more tolerant and inclusive society by working together and standing up against hate in all its forms.