Black children vulnerable to attack when their history is erased, says Virginia NAACP

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

RICHMOND, VA. - Republican-led states in the US have been accused of attempting to erase or downplay the history of African Americans, including the horrors of slavery. This has sometimes led to efforts to suppress or ignore Black history altogether.

One recent example of this trend comes from Virginia, where Governor Glenn Youngkin has faced criticism for his decision to review the College Board's AP African American Studies assessment. This move has been widely viewed as an attempt to whitewash the experiences and contributions of Black people in American history.

The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP has been particularly vocal in opposing Governor Youngkin's decision. Members of the organization have expressed anger and frustration, arguing that Black history and culture must be included and valued in school curriculums.

According to the NAACP, erasing or downplaying Black history is a threat to democracy itself. When people do not understand the historical context of events, they may be more vulnerable to misinformation, propaganda, and political manipulation. This is particularly true for Black children, who may feel their humanity is diminished when their experiences are not reflected in their country's history.

The NAACP has pledged to continue monitoring Governor Youngkin's actions on this issue and advocating for more equitable state policies. The organization believes that valuing Black people means valuing their history and culture and that any attempt to erase or suppress that history threatens the progress and well-being of all Americans.

Unfortunately, Virginia is not the only state where efforts to whitewash Black history occur. Across the country, Republican-led legislatures are pushing laws limiting the teaching of critical race theory, a field of study examining how racism and inequality are embedded in society and institutions.

Critics of critical race theory argue that it is divisive and promotes a negative view of American history. However, proponents say that it is essential for students to understand how racism has shaped our society and to be able to confront it in the present and future.

According to a recent survey by EdWeek Research Center, more than half of educators have faced pressure to avoid certain topics or materials, and 28% say they have altered their teaching due to political pressure. This suggests that the trend towards whitewashing Black history may impact what students learn in the classroom.

Overall, the attempt to suppress or erase Black history is a troubling trend that threatens to undermine the civil rights movement's progress and denies students the opportunity to fully understand the complex and difficult history of race in America. The NAACP and other civil rights organizations are working to push back against this trend and ensure that Black history and culture are given the respect and attention they deserve.