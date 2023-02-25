Florida legislators propose eliminating fees and training for concealed weapon carry

Edy Zoo

Photo byJay RembertonUnsplash

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Florida legislators are proposing new bills to eliminate the fees and mandatory training required to carry a concealed weapon. While the measures have support from Republicans, gun rights advocates, and some law enforcement officials, Democrats, and gun control advocates have expressed concerns about the so-called "permitless carry."

Sheriff Walt McNeil, in charge of law enforcement in Leon County, stated that the new measures make it more difficult for law enforcement to distinguish between "good guys" and "bad guys" carrying guns. He explained that it changes how law enforcement interacts with citizens and makes it much harder to make important distinctions during tense situations.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Second Amendment have criticized the bills for not going far enough to allow open carry of firearms. Currently, residents of Florida must complete a firearms training and pass a background check to obtain a concealed carry permit. But the sponsor of the Senate bill, Senator Jay Collins, believes that carrying a concealed firearm is a constitutional right that should not require a government permit.

Sheriff McNeil supports eliminating the fees for permits but believes that the training and other requirements should remain in place to ensure safety. He explained that eliminating the fees can be achieved without sacrificing safety and security measures and that, from his perspective, the other changes do not seem logical.

The House version of the bill includes measures to enhance school safety, such as expanding the school guardian program to include armed guards for private schools. It would also establish a program for firearm-sniffing dogs on school campuses and provide $1.5 million to offer free public gun safety classes.

Despite the new measures, many Democrats and gun control advocates have voiced opposition. They fear that the proposed changes would make it easier for anyone to carry a concealed weapon without proper training, which could result in more gun-related accidents and incidents of violence.

Florida is not alone in considering changes to its gun laws. Similar bills have been proposed in other states, such as Texas and Kentucky, and the debate over gun control continues to be a contentious issue throughout the country.

In the end, while the bills are supported by some lawmakers and gun rights advocates, there is widespread concern among Democrats, gun control advocates, and law enforcement officials about the potential consequences of permitless carry. As a result, the debate over gun control will continue as lawmakers attempt to balance the constitutional right to bear arms with the need for safety and security in our communities.

