Controversial prone restraint technique draws scrutiny from New Hampshire lawmakers

Photo by Bernard Hermant on Unsplash

CONCORD, NH. - New Hampshire legislators are considering a bill that would prohibit the use of prone restraint for minors. While some forms of physical and medication restraint may occasionally be necessary for the safety of a child or others, prone restraint is an inherently dangerous technique that presents a clear danger to a child's life or the risk of serious injury to a child. This technique has resulted in deaths and serious injuries to children.

The current law prohibits the use of prone restraint, but it has come to the attention of the general court that the statute is not correctly interpreted and applied. This bill intends to ensure proper compliance with the current law and clarify the circumstances under which other forms of physical restraint must cease to protect the child's well-being.

Under the proposed bill, prone restraint would be defined as a prohibited physical restraint technique that occurs when a child is intentionally placed face-down on the floor or another surface, and the child's physical movement is limited to keep the child in a prone position. However, physical restraint that involves temporarily controlling an individual in a prone position while transitioning to an alternative, safer form of restraint is not considered a prohibited form of physical restraint.

The bill also clarifies that restraint shall not include medication or other medical procedures necessary to protect the health and safety of the child. Other forms of physical and medical restraint shall be administered in such a way as to prevent or minimize physical harm.

During the administration of restraint, the child's physical status, including skin temperature, color, and respiration, shall be continuously monitored. The child shall be released from restraint immediately if they demonstrate difficulty breathing, choking, vomiting, bleeding, fainting, unconsciousness, discoloration, swelling at restraint points, cold extremities, or similar manifestations.

The bill would take effect 60 days after its passage. The general court is hopeful that this bill will protect the safety and well-being of children in schools and treatment facilities.

Prone restraint has been controversial in recent years, with many people arguing that it is a dangerous and unnecessary technique. However, according to the US Department of Education report, physical restraint in schools is most often used on students with disabilities.

In the 2017-2018 school year, 70 percent of students subjected to physical restraint had disabilities. Unfortunately, the report also found that using physical restraint on students has resulted in injuries, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Other states have already taken action to limit the use of prone restraint. In 2016, California passed a law prohibiting prone restraint in public and private schools. In 2021, Illinois passed a law prohibiting prone restraint use in schools and other facilities that serve children. New Hampshire is following in the footsteps of these states and is taking a step towards protecting the safety and well-being of children.

The bill is still in the early stages of consideration, but it has already garnered support from advocates for children's rights. It remains to be seen whether the bill will pass and become law, but the general court is hopeful it will. This bill is an important step towards ensuring that all children are treated with the care and respect they deserve and that their safety and well-being are prioritized above all else.