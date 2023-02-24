Nebraska considers new bill to prohibit minors from attending drag shows

Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash

LINCOLN, NE. - Legislators in Nebraska are considering a new bill prohibiting individuals under the age of 19 or 21, depending on whether or not alcohol is being served, from being present at a drag show. The bill, called Legislative Bill 371, was introduced by multiple members of the Nebraska Legislative Assembly and aimed to regulate what types of performances are appropriate for younger audiences.

Under the proposed bill, a drag show is defined as a performance in which the main aspect of the performance is a performer exhibiting a gender identity different than the performer's gender assigned at birth, using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers. The performer sings, lip-syncs, dances, or performs before an audience for entertainment.

The bill specifies that no individual under 19 years of age shall be present at a drag show, and anyone who knowingly brings an individual under 19 to a drag show shall be guilty of a Class I misdemeanor. Similarly, no individual under 21 shall be present at a drag show if alcohol is served at the location.

The bill also includes penalties for businesses, establishments, or non-profits that host drag shows and allow individuals under the age of 19 or 21, depending on the circumstances, to be present. They would be fined $10,000 for each violation of the bill. Furthermore, any fines collected would be remitted to the State Treasurer for distribution per Article VII, section 5 of the Constitution of Nebraska.

Additionally, the bill would prohibit any state agency that receives state funds from using those funds to host a drag show. The bill's authors believe that using state funds to support such events is inappropriate.

The bill has received mixed reactions from the public. Supporters of the bill argue that drag shows are inappropriate for younger audiences and that parents should have the right to decide what types of performances their children can attend. They also argue that the bill will help to protect children from exposure to adult themes and material.

On the other hand, opponents of the bill argue that it is discriminatory against the LGBTQ+ community and violates freedom of expression. They argue that drag shows are a form of art and that young people should be able to attend them with their parents' consent. They also argue that the bill unfairly targets a specific group and could lead to further discrimination.

If passed, the bill would be the first in the United States. However, it is worth noting that similar bills have been proposed in other states, such as Texas and Tennessee.

The Nebraska Legislative Assembly will now debate and discuss the bill; a final decision is expected in the coming weeks. Regardless of the outcome, the proposed bill has sparked a meaningful conversation about the role of government in regulating public performances and protecting young people from potentially inappropriate content.